Intelligent Tire Market Will Play Crucial Role For Various Industries Growth In Near Future!!

Intelligent tire is a technology that is integrated in connected cars. Intelligent tire stores information related to wear, temperature, and pressure of tire and the importation is continuously updated and shared with fleet operators. This offers a real-time status for the need for tire servicing, which further aids to extend tire’s life, reduces fuel consumption, and enhances several other performance attributes of cars. Moreover, increasing adoption of battery-less sensor chips is expected to boost growth of the intelligent tire market. Use of battery-less sensor chips in intelligent tires helps to reduce power consumption, which further increases services life of intelligent tires.

Global Intelligent Tire Market: Regional Insights

The intelligent tire market in Asia Pacific is expected witness highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is owing increasing smart city projects and connected infrastructure initiatives by governments in the region. India and China are major market drivers in the region. For instance, in 2015, ‘100 Smart City’ mission was launched by the Government of India. This connected cars are integrated with various advanced vehicle systems such as ADAS, AEBS, comprehensive vehicle tracking systems, remote controlled systems, and advanced vehicle to everything (V2E) connectivity. Thus, integration of these technologies contributes in reducing road accident in the coming future, which in turns increase the consumer inclination towards purchasing connected cars in future. Hence, increasing demand for connected cars is expected to propel growth of the intelligent tire market in Asia Pacific Region.

Global Intelligent Tire Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global intelligent tire market include, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Continental AG, Michelin Group, The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, The Hankook TireGroup, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., and Bridgestone Corporation, ATG Tires, and Apollo Tires Limited. Major players such as Goodyear & Rubber Company and Michelin Group are focused on product development strategies in order to gain competitive edge in the market. For instance, in September 2017, the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company launched intelligent tire for semi-autonomous cars. Intelligent tire includes a sensors and cloud-based algorithms that work together to communicate in real-time with fleet operators via mobile app. The Goodyear intelligent tire allows continuous connectivity and real-time data sharing, thereby enabling optimal tire usage for safer and more cost-efficient mobility and maximized uptime.