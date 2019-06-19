Internal Olefins Market Growth – Global Industry In Depth Study And Huge Demand In Future 2018-2026

Internal olefins are high-value chemicals, produced by dehydrochlorination or chlorination of linear paraffins. It is used in various applications such as lubricants, oil drilling, surfactants, and agrochemicals. Internal olefins are valuable intermediate for processes such as synthesis of linear alkyl benzenes and oxo alcohols.

Lubricants application segment is expected to show a significant growth in global internal olefins market in 2018. This is attributed to increasing number of motor vehicles, as lubricants reduce the friction between surfaces. According to U.S. International Trade Organization (ITA), in the U.S., the sales of light vehicle reached 17.1 million units in 2017. Also, the U.S. is the world’s second largest market for production and sales of vehicles.

The global internal olefins market was valued at US$ 1.64 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.7% in terms of revenue, over the forecast period (2019 – 2026), to reach US$ 2.46 billion by 2026.

Request for Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2216

North America held significant market share in the global internal olefins market in 2017, owing to increasing oil and gas exploration due to shale gas revolution, which in turn expanded drilling activities in the region. According to the U.S.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region and held the highest market share of 24% in 2017, owing to increasing automotive production coupled with increasing use of synthetic lubricants in automotive application.

Players operating in the global internal olefins market are adopting various growth strategies such as plant’s capacity expansion to cater to increasing demand for internal olefins. For instance, in June 2017, Shell Chemical LP, expanded its linear alpha olefins plant capacity (based in Louisiana) up to 425,000 metric tons per year to meet growing demand for plasticizer alcohols and surfactants.

Major players operating in the global internal olefins market include, INEOS Group Limited, Sasol Limited, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc., Chevron Corporation, SABIC, Halliburton Company, Schlumberger Limited, Shrieve Chemical Company, and Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Download PDF Brochure of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2216