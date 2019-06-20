Internet Security : Precise Analysis on Business Overview, Product Scope And Ongoing Market Development 2026

Internet security is security related to the Internet and computer systems. The internet is an insecure platform for exchanging data that is highly susceptible to threats, thus internet security software are integrated with internet-connected devices. The internet is used for several activities, including various forms of communication, financial services, and entertainment, on a daily basis, due to which the demand for internet security is increasing.

Internet security deals with securing transactions over the internet and secure web with the help of internet protocols. Internet security solution is used to protect flawless execution activity and computing system. Data is transferred and protected using firewalls, antivirus, and data encryption.

Global Internet Security Software Market Growth Factor:

Major factors driving growth of the internet security market include rising internet usage due to advancements in wireless communication technology, growing concerns over increasing cyber attacks, and increasing adoption of online financial activities. Various security solutions are used to protect computing devices such as McAfee Internet security (software) solutions, and routers (hardware), among others. Internet security helps prevent threats such as spyware, malware, and viruses by securing network for end users. Lack of awareness about internet security, lack of availability of open source security software and public safety solutions pose as major challenges for growth of the internet security software market. The demand for encryption techniques is increasing due to the rising number of internet threats and decrypting techniques. Growing threat to internet security due to large number of devices connected to the internet across the globe, through emails, open services, World Wide Web, VoIP, and other services, is expected to drive the market growth.

Global Internet Security Software Market: Regional Insights

On the basis of regions, the global market for internet security software is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market, attributed to increasing adoption of internet security solutions & services and growing number of internet users in the region. According to the Internet World Stats, in 2017, Asia Pacific held 48.1% internet users in globe, from which around 772 million internet users were recorded in China.

Global Internet Security Software Market Competitive Background:

Major players operating in the internet security software market include Juniper Networks, Inc., Trend Micro Inc., Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation, Kaspersky Lab, McAfee Inc., Cipher Cloud, CA Technologies, Cisco system Inc., Websense, Inc.( Forcepoint), Fortinet, Inc., Sophos Ltd., Dell, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., SafeNet, Inc., and Cyren Ltd.

