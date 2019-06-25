Kombucha Market and Competitive Landscape Overview 2018 – Coherent Market Insights.com

Kombucha is a fermented drink made from sugar and black tea. It consists of variety of minerals, enzymes, and vitamins. Kombucha is a nutrient-rich drink, which is fermented with a symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY). SCOBY also called Mushroom, consumes 90% of sugar during the fermentation process, making a low-sugar end product. This drink is gaining popularity due to its health benefits and is available in food stores and grocery stores. Kombucha can be brewed at home using methods such as continuous brew and batch method. Kombucha manufacturers are aiming at producing new flavors with advertisements to attract consumers.

Increasing awareness regarding health benefits and demand for healthy beverages are driving growth of global kombucha market. Major beverage brands focused on entering into manufacturing of this drink, which is driving growth of global kombucha market. However, alcohol content in beverage is a major restraint for growth of kombucha market.

Global Kombucha Market Outlook

North America is projected to be the dominant region in the kombucha market. The U.S. is anticipated to contribute the largest share to this market. Increasing awareness regarding health benefits of this drink is fueling the growth of the kombucha market. The American Cancer Society stated that this beverage has promoted as a cure-all for a large range of health issues, such as baldness, cancer, AIDS, insomnia, arthritis, and intestinal disorders. Latin America witnessed moderate growth in the kombucha market, owing to increasing demand for healthy drinks in the economies such as Argentina, Venezuela, Colombia, and Brazil.

Asia Pacific region witnessed significant growth rate and holds a second largest share in the kombucha market, owing to the growing population and increasing demand from the emerging economies such as India and China. Kombucha being originated in this region is making this region fastest growing market having low production and processing cost, in turn driving the growth kombucha market. Europe is witnessed to have a moderate growth in the global kombucha market, owing to the rising government regulations, which is hampering growth of the market.

Hain Celestial Group Inc. launched kombucha energy shots in 2011. Whole Food and Wal-Mart markets among numerous other retailers have merged with brewers for distributing this beverage.

The major operating in the global kombucha market include Reed’s Inc., Millennium Products Inc., Revive Kombucha, The Hain Celestial Group, Kosmic Kombucha, Buchi Kombucha, Townshend’ Tea Company, Gt’s Kombucha, and The Humm Kombucha Llc.