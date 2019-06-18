Krill Oil Market Emerging Trends And Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2026

Krill is a shrimp-like crustacean. It is a food source for whales, penguins, squids, fish, seals, and other aquatic animals. Krill inhabits the cold waters of Canada, Japan, and Antarctic and is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA). They are fished and harvested for the production of krill oil, which offers numerous health benefits upon consumption.

Krill oil is a superior source of EPA and DHA compared to fish oil, as it contains polyunsaturated fats, which are packaged as phospholipids and can be utilized immediately by the body. On the other hand, EPA and DHA in fish oil are typically packaged as triglycerides and have to undergo additional processing in order to make them bioavailable. Also, krill oil is stable due to the presence of astaxanthin, a powerful antioxidant that protects the fragile fats from oxidizing and prevents cell damage.

Intake of an adequate amount of EPA helps in preventing the onset of various mental health issues such as depression, dyslexia, and dyspraxia, heart problems, and joint and bone conditions. Moreover, intake of EPA at a young age improves child behavior and academic performance as well as helps boost focus and reduce aggression. Also, EPA helps in curing the common childhood health problems such as dry skin, asthma, and allergies.

Old age considerably reduces body’s immunity and chances of acquiring diseases (such as rheumatoid arthritis, higher triglycerides level, asthma, and Alzheimer) is significantly higher. Krill oil is generally prescribed in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, higher triglycerides level, asthma, and Alzheimer’s disease among others. Increasing geriatric population across the globe will lead to an increase in such diseases that would trigger high demand for krill oil in the market. For instance, according to Population Reference Bureau, Statistics Canada and EU, in 2016, the geriatric population was estimated to be around 51 million and 94 million in North America and Europe respectively.

Asia Pacific is exhibiting significant growth in the global krill oil market. The region accounted for 27.64% of the total market share in 2016, in terms of revenue. The dominance is on account of the growing economies of Asia Pacific. China and India are expected to be the most favorable countries for market growth due to rise in awareness among consumers coupled with various health benefits associated with the use of omega-3 rich foods. North America is the largest region, in terms of value, in the global krill oil market, closely followed by Europe. North America was valued at US$ 76.1 Mn in 2016.

Major Players in the Global Krill Oil Market

Some of the major players in the global krill oil market are Aker BioMarine SA, Azantis Inc., Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., Enzymotec Ltd, RB LLC., Qingdao Kangjing Marine Biotechnology Co., Ltd., NWC Naturals Inc., NutriGold Inc., Daeduck FRD Inc., and Olympic Seafood AS.

