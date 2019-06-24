Light Linear Alpha Olefins Market Supply, Consumption, Cost and Profit analysis and forecast to 2026

Linear alpha olefins, also known as alkenes, are straight, unsaturated organic compounds that contain at least one carbon-to-carbon double bond between first and second carbon atoms. Light Linear Alpha Olefins (LAOs) primarily constitute butene-1, hexene-1, and octene-1. Light LAOs are highly versatile feedstock for several commodities and end user products. The most common uses of these compounds are co-monomers in production of polyethylene, surfactants, alcohol and synthetic lubricants. Light LAOs are also used in drilling applications, alcohols, plasticizing agents, lubricants, synthetic acids, and pulp and paper industry.

Market Dynamics

A major driver promoting growth of the global light linear alpha olefins market is increasing plastic demand in various applications such as packaging and automobile. Light LAOs are primarily used as feedstock to manufacture plastics. For instance, according to The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry report 2017, plastic contributes 42% of the total packaging materials, whose current share is worth US$ 294 billion and is expected to reach US$ 450 billion by 2020.

Increasing demand for automobiles will significantly rise demand for linear LAOs in the market during the forecast period. Plastics are extensively used in automobile industry to decrease the total weight of vehicle and hence, increase fuel efficiency. For instance, according to Automotive Mission Plan 2026, India automotive industry is expected to reach US$ 300 billion in 2026, which stood at US$ 74 billion in 2016. Such developments will increase plastic consumption, which will boost growth of the global light linear alpha olefins market.

Market Outlook

The Asia Pacific region is expected to remain the major consumer of Light LAOs due to expanding capacity of plastic manufacturing plants coupled with robust and increasing demand due to rapid urbanization. For instance, according to Turkish Plastics Industry Foundation report 2016, India and China contributed around 30% of the total global plastic production followed by USA, which contributed around 14.6% in 2016.

Key Players in the Global Light Linear Alpha Olefins Market

Major players operating in the global light linear alpha olefins market include Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, INEOS, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Sasol Limited, Linde AG, ExxonMobil Corp., Qatar Chemical Company Ltd., Nizhnekamskneftekhim, and Janex SA

