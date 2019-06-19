Light Sensors Market Strategies and Forecast Till, 2018-2026: Coherent Market Insights

The light sensor converts light input into corresponding electrical output. It is used in automatic street light system, automatic brightness control in mobile, and security devices in home and offices, which helps in minimizing the power consumption of the devices. Most commonly used light sensors are based on photo resistors, which control flow of current using sensed light energy. These are known as Light Dependent Resistors (LDRs).

Increasing adoption of light sensors in the portable consumer electronics is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market

Major Factor attributing to growth of the market is increasing usage of portable consumer electronics, such as laptop, smartphones, and tablet which inadvertently affects the battery life of the product. For instance, according to Coherent Market Insights analysis, the total number of smartphones users in 2016, were 2.2 billion and it increased to 2.4 billion in 2017, worldwide. Therefore, prolong on-screen time on smart phone enforced manufacturers to introduce light sensors in these devices, which improves the battery life of device by consuming less power. By incorporating the light sensors in the smartphones it automatically adjust the brightness of the screen depending on the ambient light, which further help in reducing the power consumption of devices limited to less than 10 Mw. Furthermore, light sensors reduce the power consumption required in the keypad backlighting, which in turn helps in increasing the battery life of the smartphones. Therefore, aforementioned factors are fueling growth of the global light sensors market.

Low capabilities of light sensors is one of the major factors restraining growth of the market

Low capabilities of light sensors in case of long distance is major factor restraining growth of the market. These sensors cannot perform well apart from the specified range of 3 lx (lux) to more than 30,000 lx (lux), which is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Global Light Sensors Market: Regional Insights

North America accounted for the largest share in the global sensor light sensor market in 2016, and it is expected to dominate the global market by 2026. Increasing adoption of sensors in various fields such as medical, consumer electronics, and automotive is one of the major factors driving growth of the market in this region. For instance, light sensors are widely adopted by automotive sector in this region, owing to reduction of road accidents. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in the U.S. the total number of people died in the road accident was 35,485 in 2015, and it grew up to 37,461 in 2016. Thus, in order to minimize the case of road accident and increase the safety of the passengers, automotive manufacturer are incorporating ambient light sensors in the vehicle for driver assistance and driver safety, which is propelling the growth of light sensors in the automotive sector. The vehicle equipped with light sensors detect the brightness ahead of the vehicle and the headlights are turned on and turned off automatically. This system allows the driver to control the turning on and turning off of the headlights with more accurate timing based on the driving situation. Therefore, all these factors are expected to drive regional market growth of light sensors in automotive sector, which in turn help in propelling the growth of the light sensors market in this region.

Global Light Sensors Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global light sensors market include ams AG, Avago Technologies Inc., Elan Microelectronics Corp., Everlight Electronics Co., Heptagon, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., ROHM Co., Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Sitronix Technology Corp., and STMicroelectronics NV. Market players are adopting growth strategy such as merger and acquisition for increasing the product portfolio and maintain leading position in the market. For instance, in July 2017, ams AG, a leading provider of high performance sensors and analog ICs, acquired the CMOS Sensor Business from NXP Semiconductors. The acquisition help in expanding the existing environmental sensor technologies and is a synergistic addition to chemical sensor capabilities and smart lighting solutions. This portfolio makes ams AG the one-stop shop for environmental sensors. The newly enlarged line of ams AG environmental sensors provide the growth opportunities for smart phones, wearable, and other mobile devices as well as for smart buildings and the industrial, medical, and automotive markets.