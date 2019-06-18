Linerless Labels Market Opportunities, Competitive Benchmarking, Company Market Shares and Market Forecasts By 2026

Linerless labels are labels, which do not have backing paper and sticks on the application of pressure. Its function is to protect the packaged material from air, moisture, and contamination from external sources. Linerless labels possess several advantages over standard labels, which include zero liner wastage that leads to more labels per roll, lesser waste disposal resulting in reduced carbon emission, less storage space & transportation cost, and less downtime in label production.

Download PDF Brochure of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/731

Food & beverages industry is a major driver for the linerless labels market. Linerless labels are widely used on packaged food products and medicines. Growing demand for pharmaceutical supplies and environment-friendly labels are the main drivers for the linerless label market. The emerging economies and new food products create opportunities for this industry to grow more. Despite its advantages, the increasing price of raw materials restrains the growth of linerless labels market.

Linerless Labels Market Outlook

Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest growing market in the linerless labels market. This is attributed to the rapid growth of end-use industries such as food & beverages in the region. Growing concerns regarding food safety in China has boosted the packaged food market. In India, the government has allowed 100% FDI in food processing industries, which is expected to boost the market growth.

North America and Europe are dominant markets in the packaged food market which has resulted in digital printing packaging market growth. A growing need for visually appealing packaging to attract youth customers has boosted market. The goals of aesthetically appealing packaging is to reflect the quality of the product. High quality and simplistic packaging designs are preferred by consumers.

Latin America has 28% of the world’s arable land and 33% of the world’s freshwater supply. The food industry in this region is expected to supplement its growing populations and other regions such Europe and North America.

Middle East has witnessed burgeoning growth in packaged food and pharmaceutical industry. The demand has been fuelled by a shift towards western trends such as ready-to-eat foods, pre packed meals and nutritional supplements. Increased automation by the major players such as Al Thika is expected to meet the rising demand of the region.

Africa has witnessed rising growth in manufacturing sectors in countries of Nigeria, Ethiopia, Morocco, Senegal and South Africa. This has translated into growth of all end user industries thus augmenting digital printing packaging market growth.

Major players in the linerless labels market are The 3M company (U.S.), Coveris Holdings S.A. (U.S.), CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), Constantia Flexible Group GMBH (Austria), RR Donnelley & Sons Company (U.S.), Gipako (Europe), Hub Labels (U.S.), Cenveo Corporation (U.S.), Reflex Labels (U.K.), and Raveenwood Packaging (U.K.).

Request Customization Of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/731