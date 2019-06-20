Lingerie Market Prevalent Opportunities up to 2026

Lingerie is the inner clothing worn by women comprising one of the most basic needs and providing comfort as well as fashion. The common materials used to manufacture lingerie include cotton, silk, lace, polyester, and nylon among others. Women are increasingly being inclined toward wearing lingerie with precise look and measurements. Therefore, companies are focusing on launching comfortable and aesthetic products. For instance, in 2017, Nike Inc., launched a hyper-adaptive bra to support an athlete’s needs called the Nike Motion Adapt bra, this bra provides enhanced support and comfort.

Market Dynamics:

The growth of this market is attributed to the growing e-commerce sector, which includes shopping websites. This in turn, is influencing major players to focus on enhancing their business via online stores and sites. For instance, in 2017, Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation, entered into an agreement to acquire True&Co., an online lingerie retailer. The online retailer uses a fit quiz to recommend bras and other intimates that will best fit the responding consumer.

Growing preference of women towards products such as shapewear and bras, to help maintain a positive look and enhance the aesthetic appeal of the body, is expected to boost growth of the lingerie market. However, high cost of promotions such as advertisements, influences market players to increase the product cost, which in turn, hampers growth of the lingerie market, globally.

Global Lingerie Market Outlook:

North America exhibited prominent growth in the global lingerie market in 2016. The growth is attributed to the presence of major players in the region and increasing number of initiatives to enhance sales. For instance, in 2018, Hanesbrands Inc., an apparel retailer company, acquired Bras N Things, Australia-based lingerie brand for around US$ 400 million. Bras N Things Pty. Ltd. has over 172 retail stores across New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa.

Europe accounted for a largest share in the global lingerie market in 2016, owing to the increasing number of initiatives by major players to meet the growing demand for lingerie by consumers. For instance, in 2018, European Lingerie Group acquired Avangard, a Russian distributor of medical textiles and lingerie materials.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the fastest-growing market for lingerie over the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing purchasing power and rising influence of the western culture are the major factors driving growth of the lingerie market in this region. Major players are focusing on expanding their business in this region to obtain higher revenue and strengthen their market presence. For instance, La Senza Corporation, a Canada-based fashion retailer and subsidiary of L Brands Inc., launched its e-store in 2011, to increase their presence mainly in the Australia.

Key Players:

Major players operating in the global lingerie market include LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, L Brands, Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International Inc., Nike Inc., Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation, Groupe Chantelle, MAS Holdings Limited, GGI Holdings Ltd., and Marks and Spencer Plc.

