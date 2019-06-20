Lipid Testing Market Cost Analysis By Annual Growth Rate, Revenue And Gross Margin Analysis 2026

Lipids are major dietary component in food and it is important in routine diet. Lipids are major source of energy, as they provide essential lipid nutrients. They consist of naturally occurring molecules such as sterols, fats, fat-soluble vitamins, and phospholipids. Furthermore, Lipids have applications in cosmetics and food industries. However, excessive consumption of lipid components such as saturated fats and cholesterol results in to various health complications.

Stringent government regulations on safety of food is propelling demand for global lipid testing market in food & beverages industry. For instance, Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in 2014, proposed regulations on the nutrition labeling for prepackaged food products, an act governing food safety and sanitation and needs the nutrition labelling for packaged food such as content of fat, carbohydrates, and others.

Recent technology is the most widely used type with a market share of 67.09% in 2016, and is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. Recent technology has numerous applications in food & beverage industry that are used to check the count, metabolites, and type of microorganisms related to preservation, safety, food spoilage, foodborne pathogens, and others.

Food & beverages industry was the dominant application segment of lipid testing market in 2016 and is expected to retain market dominance throughout the forecast period. Lipid play a major role in many foods for determining the physical characteristics such as texture, appearance, flavor and others. Hence, testing of lipid in the food & beverages industry is important to determine the amount of specific content present in the foods. The Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC) is a joint intergovernmental body of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and WHO, which coordinates food standards with the main objective to protect the health of consumers.

North America was the leading region in the global lipid testing market for food & beverages in 2016, with a revenue of US$ 293.1 million, and it expected to retain its supremacy throughout the forecast period. U.S. is the major contributor to the growth of this market in North America owing to the increasing initiatives taken by players in this region such as new equipment launch, merger, acquisition and various others.

Europe was the second-largest contributor to the global lipid testing market for food & beverages in 2016 with a market share of 24.91% in the same year. The growth is attributed owing to the stringent regulations imposed on food safety in this region. In 2007, EU regulation on nutrition and health claims was brought into force which sets EU-wide conditions for the use of nutrition claims such as ‘high in vitamin C’ or ‘low fat’ and health claims such as ‘helps lower cholesterol’. The regulation applies to food or drink product produced for human consumption marketed in the EU. Only foods that fit a certain nutrient profile (below certain salt, sugar and/or fat levels) will be allowed to carry claims.

Major players in the global lipid testing market for food & beverages include Intertek Group Plc., Microbac Laboratories Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Campbell Brothers Limited, General Mills Inc., TUV Nord Group, Bureau Veritas S.A., Ltd. and AsureQuality Limited among others.

