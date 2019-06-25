Liquefied Natural Gas Market Industry Overview, Growth Impact and Demand by Regions till 2026

Liquefied natural gas is an odorless and colorless liquid, which is formed by cooling natural gas to -1620C. The liquefaction process shrinks the volume of gas by 600 times, making it easier to store and ship. When liquefied natural gas reaches to its destination, it is again converted into gas by regasification process and transported through vessels and pipes to end-use consumers. Liquefied natural gas is an emerging fuel due to its cleanest burning nature as compared to petrol, diesel, and other fuels. Key drivers such as increasing demand for clean source of energy by end-use industries, government initiatives to strengthen gas pipeline infrastructure, and significant growth in global natural gas liquefaction capacity are expected to fuel growth of the global liquefied natural gas market over the forecast period. According to International Gas Union report, the global nominal natural gas liquefaction capacity is increased to 336.7 million tons per year in 2017, which was accounted to 304.4 million tons per year in 2015.

Get a PDF Sample of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/985

The liquefied natural gas market is highly fluctuating market due to larger dependency on oil prices. Mostly, spot price of liquefied natural gas in emerging markets is set via oil linkage. Moreover, changing trade and sales strategies across every region is propelling growth of the market. For instance, in Europe, wholesale gas is sold via long term contracts, whereas, in North America, gas prices are set at liquid trading hubs.

According to a study by Coherent Market Insights, the global liquefied natural gas market was valued at US$ 7.23 billion in 2016 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.8% in terms of revenue over the forecast period (2017 – 2025).

Asia Pacific held highest revenue share of 38% in the global liquefied natural gas market, in 2016 and the region is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Middle East accounted for the second largest revenue share in global liquefied natural gas market in 2016 and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period.

Request Customization Of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/985

Major Players in the Global Liquefied Natural Gas Market

The major players operating in the global liquefied natural gas market include Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Total SA, BP Plc, PetroChina, China Petroleum and Chemical Company, and Conoco Philips. Key players are strategically investing in the liquefied natural gas market to enhance their product portfolio through collaboration, joint ventures, and merger & acquisitions. For instance, in 2017, Qatar Petroleum’s Wave LNG Solutions and Shell Gas & Power Developments B.V. (Shell) signed a framework agreement to develop liquefied natural gas (LNG) marine fueling – or bunkering – infrastructure at strategic shipping locations across the globe.