Liquid Packaging Carton Market Analysis And Growth Rate to 2026 With Market Players

Liquid packaging cartons, also known as beverage cartons are used for safely storing liquids and reducing risks of damage during transportation. The cartons are used to package edible liquids such as water, soft drinks, dairy products, tomato sauce, and fruit juices, and non-edible liquids such as oils, cleaners and fuels. The size, shape and materials of the carton depends upon the liquid to be packaged. The materials for packaging mostly include paperboard, polythene or polypropylene, and aluminum foil.

The increasing environmental concerns over the use of plastic packaging are one of the major drivers for liquid packaging carton market. Liquid packaging carton offers various advantages such as reduction in transportation damage owing to strength and stability of packaging, environmentally friendly as it is made from a renewable resource, no machines required to handle the packaging, 100% recyclable in regular cardboard waste stream, reduction in storage space and logistic costs.

able top cartons are the most commonly used liquid packaging cartons owing to their characteristics such as convenience of storage and transportation, and environment friendly material used.

Download PDF Brochure of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/286

Flexible liquid packaging offers various advantages such as longer shelf life, safe filling process, and use of less packaging material as compared to rigid packaging. It also preserves and protects the quality of valuable products, reduces overall carbon footprint, and is easily dispensable. Industrial applications of liquid packaging cartons include cartridge for adhesives, sealants and other industrial chemicals.

Liquid packaging carton Market Outlook – Increasing Demand for Recyclable and Environment Friendly Materials to be the Major Market Driver

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest potential market for liquid packaging carton, with the market in the region projected to witness relatively high growth in terms of value over the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the immense growth in population which has boosted the growth of food and beverage industry, especially in developing countries such as China and India. According to IBEF, US$ 915 billion is estimated to be generated by the Indian food and grocery industry by 2026.

Key strategy adopted by the major players in the liquid packaging carton market. Elopak, a leading liquid packaging carton manufacturer introduced the unique carbon neutral cartons for dairy products. This has complemented to the company’s strategy of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Some of the major companies operating in the global liquid packaging carton industry include Elopak As, Klabin SA, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co.,Ltd., Packaging Material Co., Ltd., Evergreen Packaging Inc., Liqui-Box Corporation, SIG Global, Tetra Pak Inc., TidePak Aseptic, Refresco Gerber N.V., and Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Request for Customization of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/286