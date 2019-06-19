Luxury Jewelry Market Current Trends And Lucrative Opportunities In Technology – 2026

Global luxury jewelry industry is as dynamic as it is fast growing. Global luxury jewelry market is highly fragmented and mostly driven by consumer behavior and fashion trends. Therefore, jewelry manufacturers need to be focused on changing trends and developments to compete in global and local market.

Several companies that manufacture luxury jewelry are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies, in order to sustain their market position. Mergers, acquisitions, expansions in various geographies, and new product launches are some of key strategies followed by major players in the market.

High cost of luxury jewelry is a major restraining factor for growth of the market. Demand for luxury jewelry is limited to specific consumers due to high cost. According to Coherent Market Insights, in general, the cost of luxury jewelry falls between US$ 1,500 to US$ 10,000, whereas affordable jewelry costs less than US$ 1,500.

According to a study by Coherent Market Insights, the global luxury jewelry market was valued at US$ 53.56 billion in 2017 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.3%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, to reach US$ 94.72 billion by 2026.

Among material, diamond segment held the highest market share in 2017 in the global luxury jewelry market. Growing demand for diamonds in rings is major factor boosting growth of the diamond segment. To cater to this demand, key players are introducing diamond engagement ring collections.

Europe is the well-established market for luxury jewelry products. Key trends such as jewelry customization, increasing popularity of pop-up stores, and fusion of costume jewelry with trending fashion are boosting growth of the market in Europe.

Major Players in the Global Luxury Jewelry Market –

Some of the major players operating in the global luxury jewelry market include Gucciogucci S.P.A., Harry Winston, Inc., Societe Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Buccellati Holding Italia SpA, Graff Diamonds Corporation, Bulgari S.p.A, K. Mikimoto & Co., Ltd., and Chopard International SA among others.

