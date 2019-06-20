Maltodextrin Market 2018 – 2026 : Growth Recommendations By Experts

Maltodextrin is a white hygroscopic polymeric carbohydrate, which finds major application as additives in food and beverage products to enhance their texture and mouthfeel. It is derived from corn or wheat starch by partial hydrolysis in the presence of acids or enzymes.

Market Dynamics:-

Maltodextrin finds major applications in food & beverages industry as thickening agent, preservative, and binders. It is also regarded as safe over other carbohydrates for diabetic people, owing to its low dextrin value. Maltodextrin is also taken as sports nutrients to gain weight.

In beer industry, maltodextrin is added while beer is aging to increase the specific gravity of the final product without changing the alcohol content or flavor of the beverage. Maltodextrin also improves beer’s mouthfeel, retains the frothy head, and reduces drink dryness. Growing beer industry is expected to drive growth of the global maltodextrin market over the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2441

Maltodextrin possesses high glycemic index, which could increase the blood sugar level if taken in high quantity. Maltodextrin is also susceptible to harm gut bacteria. These factors may limit the use of maltodextrin in food, which is expected to hamper growth of the maltodextrin market over the forecast period.

Market Outlook:-

Asia Pacific region holds dominant position in the global maltodextrin market, owing to increasing population, rising demand for convenience food, growing urbanization, and increasing beer consumption in the region. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, in 2016, China contributed 22.4% share in global beer consumption.

ey players in the Global Maltodextrin Market:-

Key players operating in the global maltodextrin market include Cargill Inc., BASF SA, Tereos SA, Grain Processing Corp, Global Sweeteners Holdings Ltd., Ingredion Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd., Henan Feitian Agricultural Development, and Nowamyl SA.

Major companies are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies, in order to enhance their product portfolio.

Request for Customization of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2441