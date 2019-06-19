Microcrystalline Cellulose Market 2018 Product Type, Market price, Production Area, Regions, Development Trend, Manufacturing Base Distribution, and Forecast to 2025

Microcrystalline is refined wood pulp and chemically inert substance, extensively used in food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetic, and polymer composite industries. This is owing to its non-toxicity, renewability, biodegradability, and mechanical properties such as high surface area and bio compatibility.

Increasing application of microcrystalline cellulose in various industries is a major factor propelling growth of the global microcrystalline cellulose market. For instance, microcrystalline cellulose is used as stabilizer, gelling agent, suspending agent, and anti-caking agent in beverages. It is also used as a cold and hot stabilizer, in frozen food, ice cream, and canned meat, in order to improve the shelf life of the product. The steadily growing pharmaceutical industry is expected to support the market growth of microcrystalline cellulose over the forecast period. However, high production cost along with low production yield are major factors hampering growth of the market.

Among end-use industries, pharmaceutical segment accounted for a dominant share in the market in 2016, owing to high use of microcrystalline cellulose in pharmaceutical. This is due to its chemical inertness and dry binding properties. Furthermore, food and beverage segment is expected to exhibit a substantial growth in the global microcrystalline cellulose market over the forecast period.

North America held the dominant position, in terms of revenue, in the global microcrystalline cellulose market in 2016, and accounted for a share of 30.47%. This is attributed to steadily growing food and pharmaceutical industries as microcrystalline cellulose has high penetration in pharmaceuticals and is extensively used as functional ingredient in food and beverages.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in the global microcrystalline cellulose market, registering the highest CAGR of 7.33% over the forecast period. Rapidly growing food and pharmaceutical industries in the region is positively affecting growth of the market.

Major players operating in the global microcrystalline cellulose market include FMC Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Juku Orchem Private Limited, Mingtai Chemical Co. Ltd., Blanver, J Rettenmaier & Shone GmbH + Co Kg, Singachi Industries Pvt. Ltd., Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd., and DFE Pharma.

