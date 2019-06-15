Microspheres Materials Market 2018: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2026

Microspheres are powders that are biodegradable in nature and are manufactured from various synthetic and natural materials such as polymer microspheres, glass microspheres, and ceramic microspheres. The method involved in the preparation of microparticles includes spray drying and cooling, solvent extraction, and quasi emulsion solvent diffusion.

Floating and hollow microspheres differ extensively in density and therefore, used for various applications. Hollow microspheres are usually used as additives to lower density of a material. Floating microspheres have numerous applications depending on its material and size.

Microspheres, also referred to as microparticles are small spherical particles, which have diameters ranging from one to thousand micrometers

The medical and biotechnology applications of microsphere materials include drug delivery systems, embolization, skin treatments, and bulking agent. Lightweight materials and syntactic foams are extensively used in the aerospace sector, making aerospace the largest application segment in the market. Also, growth of the drilling activities, has resulted in an increased demand for microspheres, as it helps improve mud lubricity and control the essential torque of the drill machine. This makes microspheres essential to the oil & gas industry.

North America is the largest and fastest-growing market for microspheres in the world, owing to rampant growth of its end-use industries such as medical technology, automotive, oil & gas, and aerospace. Asia-Pacific is the second fastest-growing region due to burgeoning growth of life sciences & biotechnology, and paints & coatings end-use industries in the region.

Some of the major companies operating in the global microspheres materials market are Trelleborg, BASF, Phosphorex, Pylote, Potters Industries LLC, 3M Company, AkzoNobel, Dennert Poraver GmbH Luminex Corporation, Chase Corporation, Expancel, Sigmund Lindner GmbH, and Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

