Milk protein concentrate is a concentrated milk product that contains 40% to 85% milk protein. It is considered as a complete protein as it contains both casein and whey protein in a similar ratio. Moreover, low amount of lactose present in milk protein concentrate powder (80%-85%) makes it safe for consumption for lactose-intolerant people. Milk protein concentrates are usually manufactured by filtration processes such as ultrafiltration, microfiltration, and diafiltration. The membrane separation technology in the mentioned processes removes the majority of lactose and soluble minerals and retains the milk protein, which is then spray dried.

Market Dynamics

Growing health awareness and increasing application of milk protein concentrates in food and beverage products such as cheese and yoghurt are the key factors driving growth of the milk protein concentrate market. Development of the emerging markets such as Brazil, Russia, India and China are likely to adopt higher protein diets. Milk protein concentrates are used in natural beverages, cultured products, and to fortify frozen desserts. Moreover, conventionally used meat protein can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke, which has led to high adoption of milk protein concentrate.

Increasing the production of milk is also increasing the supply of milk protein concentrates in the market. According to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), India is the world’s largest milk producer, with 18% of global production, followed by the U.S. and China. According to National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), India produced 165.4 billion liters of milk in 2016 from 155.5 billion liters in 2015, registering a growth of 6.5%.

Market Outlook

North America market accounted for the highest market share in the global milk protein concentrate market in 2017. The region is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to decrease in meat protein consumption, decrease in sedentary lifestyle, and increasing online retail platform which makes milk protein concentrates product available in the market.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in the market over the forecast period. Key factors such as wide food preferences, increasing health consciousness and urbanization & westernization are driving the growth of the market. According to Food Agriculture Organization (FAO), China and India are in top producing countries and this is expected to create a conducive environment for growth of the market in the region. India produced 165.4 billion liters of milk while China produced 40 billion liters in 2016. Such abundant availability of milk for production of protein milk concentrates is expected to propel growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Key players in The Global Milk Protein Concentrates Market

Key players operating in the global milk protein concentrates market include, Fonterra, Arla Foods, Erie Foods Inc., Theo Müller, Glanbia Nutritionals, Friesland Campina, Murray Goulburn Co-operative, Darigolds, Lactalis, and Idaho Milk.

Key market players are focused on launching new milk protein concentrates products, in order to meet rising demand from consumers. For instance, a report by the U.S. Dairy Export Council (2014) since 2011 several products have been launched in the market, which have milk protein concentrates as an ingredient. The top ten segments of these products include, cereal and energy bars, nutritional powders and drinks, yoghurt, pasta & noodles, cheese, sandwiches, meal replacement, dairy drinks, ready meals, and desserts.

