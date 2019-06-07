MIT Develops ‘DOLPHIN’ Imaging for Early Cancer Detection

Engineers have created a method to detect smaller fluorescent particles inside the body

Cancer studies are slowly beginning to show more effective methods to treat the fatal disease. It is common knowledge among cancer patients and doctors that the earlier a cancer is detected, the easier it is to treat it. However, prevailing cancer detection techniques are not competent enough to detect a cancer in its early stages, in most cases. The cancer generally grows to a lethal size before it can be detected. A team of engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, have created an optical imaging device, dubbed the DOLPHIN system, which can detect smaller tumors deep inside the body.

The “Detection of Optically Luminescent Probes using Hyperspectral and diffuse Imaging in Near-infrared” (DOLPHIN) system, has a deeper penetrative power, owing to its usage of infrared, or near infrared light. The system, makes use of a process called Hyperspectral Imaging, in which multiple near infrared wavelength lights are used to create a high resolution imaging process.

The conventional methods, MRI and CT scans, also provide a thorough imaging of the body. However, they are limited in their capacity to detect tumors smaller than 1cm. Other optical imaging techniques that are being used by doctors today, are efficient enough to detect smaller tumors, but they lack the ability to penetrate the body above a depth of 3cm. The DOLPHIN imaging system, has been ideated as a means to bridge the gap between the detection techniques, and thereby, help in early detection of cancer.

“In terms of practical applications, this technique would allow us to non-invasively track a 0.1-millimeter-sized fluorescently-labeled tumor, which is a cluster of about a few hundred cells, to our knowledge, no one has been able to do this previously using optical imaging techniques.” says Neelkanth Bardhan, co-lead author of the study.