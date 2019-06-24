Mouthwash Market Analysis By Industry Value, Market Size, Top Companies And Growth Forecast To 2026

Mouthwash is projected to be one of the most lucrative market in consumer goods, globally. Rising awareness of public regarding oral hygiene has resulted in increasing sales of this product, thereby driving growth of the market. For instance, in September 2018, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) launched DentOral, a dental and oral programme to improve oral health, by ensuring access to high quality dental treatments and prevention programmes as a part of the Dubai Health Strategy 2016-2021. Such initiatives are expected to propel demand for mouthwash in the near future.

There are two types of mouthwash, cosmetic and therapeutic mouthwash. Cosmetic mouthwash is specially designed to improve breath odor. Therapeutic mouthwash segment includes fluoride, antiseptic, and natural (herbal) mouthwash products. Fluoride mouthwash is designed to treat tooth decay and improve fluoride layer on tooth enamel. Antiseptic mouthwash is developed to kill germs that lead to bad breath, plaque, and gum disease. Natural mouthwash is prepared using all natural ingredients such as sanguinaria, aloe, and vitamin C.

North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to stringent regulations on mouthwash products pertaining to packaging, quality, and others. For instance, as per the U.S. Food & Drug Administration 2009, liquid oral hygiene products (e.g., mouthwashes, fresheners) and all cosmetic vaginal products (e.g., douches, tablets) must be packaged in tamper-resistant packages when sold at retail. A package is considered tamper resistant if it has an indicator or barrier to entry (e.g., shrink or tape seal, sealed carton, tube or pouch, aerosol container) which, if breached or missing, alerts a consumer that tampering has occurred. The indicator must be distinctive by design (breakable cap, blister) or appearance (logo, vignette, other illustration) to preclude substitution.

Key players operating in the global mouthwash market are adopting various growth strategies such as product enhancements and launches into their business line to expand their businesses. For instance, in 2017, Colgate Total Advanced Health mouthwash, which the company says combines germ killing ingredients with breath-freshening power. Consumers need to shake the bottle to activate the formula, gargle, and rinse to remove bacteria. Another product launched by Lion Corporation in 2014 was Clinica Advantage Dental Rinse, a medicated dental rinse that creates an antibacterial coating, which lasts until morning when used before bed. It helps to prevent cavities during sleep.

Key players operating in the global mouthwash include Colgate-Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company, Amway Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Lion Corporation, Caldwell Consumer Health, LLC, Uncle Harry’s Natural Products, and Triumph Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

