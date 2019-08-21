NASA to Collaborate With Private Space Agencies for Moon Lander

11 companies will get US$ 45.5 million to work on this mission over the next six months.

In the recent past, NASA announced its lunar mission named Artemis, scheduled for 2024, with the agency looking for more funding. Now, in order to send astronauts to the moon, NASA is collaborating with SpaceX, Blue Origin, and nine other private space agencies to make this project a success. NASA is an award total of 11 companies a total of US$ 45.5 million to work on the mission over the next six months under the Next Space Technologies for Explorations Partnerships program. The agency believes the initiative could lead to the development of a human landing system, which will include a transfer vehicle for astronauts to use from the proposed orbital moon base called Gateway to low-lunar orbit.

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos expressed his thoughts saying, “I love this. It’s the right thing to do. For those of you doing the arithmetic at home, that’s 2024. We can help meet that timeline, but only because we started three years ago.” Reports say, some of the participants will work on all elements, while others will work on one or two only. For instance, SpaceX will be conducting one study on a descent element, while Blue Origin will conduct a descent element study, a transfer vehicle study, and will also build a transfer vehicle prototype.

“To accelerate our return to the moon, we are challenging our traditional ways of doing business. We will streamline everything from procurement to partnerships to hardware development and even operations,” said director of human lunar explorations program at NASA headquarters, Marshall Smith. 11 companies involved in this mission are Aerojet Rocketdyne, Boeing, Blue Origins, Dynetics, Lockheed Martin, Masten Space Systems, Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems, Orbit Beyond, Sierra Nevada Corp, SpaceX, and SSL.