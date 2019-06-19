Natural Antioxidants Market Enhancement in Various Sector 2018 to 2026

Antioxidants are inhibitors of oxidation reaction, which can lead to generation of reactive oxygen species. Synthetic Antioxidants are prepared artificially by chemical synthesis. Whereas natural antioxidants are naturally developed in all living organisms as a defense mechanism to prevent cell damage caused by oxidative stress.

Market Dynamics:

Antioxidants are majorly used in food-processing where use of synthetic antioxidants is common to increase shelf life of ready-to-eat food products. A major driver for growth of natural antioxidants market is increasing awareness regarding side effects of synthetic antioxidants.

However, high cost of natural antioxidants as compared to synthetic antioxidants may hamper natural antioxidants market growth.

Market Outlook:

Among end-user industries, pharmaceutical segment accounted for the largest market share in natural antioxidants market, owing to preventive measures against diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases, and premature aging, which are caused by oxidative stress.

According to the Coherent Market Insights analysis, Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in global natural antioxidants market, owing to rising demand from the neutraceutical and pharmaceutical industry. According to India brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) report, ‘The Best of India in Pharma’ (February 2017), there has been increasing demand for Indian traditional products in foreign markets, as India is the base for natural herbal products.

Key players operating in the global natural antioxidants market include DSM, Archer Daniels Midland, DuPont-Danisco, Cargill, Prinova, S.P.A, Naturex, and Ajinomoto OmniChem Natural Specialties.

