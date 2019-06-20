Natural Biomaterials Market by Product Category, Application and Specification 2018-2026

Biomaterials have gained tremendous attention in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine applications attributing to their ability to enhance functional tissue regeneration. Biomaterial can be categories into natural biomaterials and synthetic biomaterials.

The market is projected to reach US$ 194.29 billion by the end of 2027, growing substantially over the forecast period, owing to rising prevalence of conditions such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and sports injuries.

The global natural biomaterials market accounted for US$ 57.75 billion in 2018, and is expected to register a CAGR of 14.4% in terms of revenue, over the forecast period (2019 – 2027).

On the basis of product type, the natural biomaterials industry is segmented into hyaluronic acid collagen, gelatin, fibrin, cellulose, chitin/chitosan, alginate, and silk. Collagen is the most frequently used natural biomaterial and thus more studied biomaterial. Collagen is rich in vivo sources, as all connective tissues of animals are rich in ubiquitous protein.

North America is anticipated to account for the largest revenue share in the global natural biomaterials market. Rising bio-based research, high healthcare expenditure, increasing conferences of biomaterials, developed healthcare infrastructure, and rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are expected to propel demand for natural biomaterials over the forecast period.

Based on the application, cardiovascular segment held the largest market share in the global natural biomaterials industry and contributed for more than 35.0% of revenue share in 2018. The cardiovascular applications of natural biomaterials include in stents, sensors, guide wires, pacemakers, vascular grafts, and implantable cardiac defibrillators.

Players operating in the global natural biomaterials market are adopting various growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and business expansion to cater increasing demand for natural biomaterials. For instance, in Feb 2016, Invibio Knee Ltd., a subsidiary of Invibio Biomaterial Solutions partnered with Maxx Orthopedics Inc. to develop PEEK-OPTIMA femoral knee replacement. This technology was launched in order to meet unmet needs of patients with the outcomes of total knee arthroplasty using metal-based knee solutions.

Major players operating in the global natural biomaterials market include BASF SE, Biomet, Inc., Invibio Ltd., Mimetis Biomaterials, Royal DSM, Corbion N.V., Botiss Biomaterials GmbH, and Medtronic, Inc.

