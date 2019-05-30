New Molecules Found To Reverse Memory Loss Linked To Depression and Ageing

New therapeutic molecules developed at Toronto’s Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) have shown to renew underlying brain impairments which cause memory loss.

In the light of several failures in drug developments for mental illness, the new findings show that these compounds particularly target activation of the impaired brain receptors which cause memory loss. It took a series of studies and trials to reach this stage. Initially, Dr. Sibille and his team identified the specific impairments to brain cell receptors, which were likely to cause mood and memory symptoms in depression and in ageing. Dr. Etienne Sibille, Deputy Director of the Campbell Family Mental Health Research Institute at CAMH and lead scientist on the study said, “Currently, there are no medications to treat cognitive symptoms such as memory loss that occur in depression, other mental illnesses and ageing.”

The new small molecules were invented to bind to and activate the target receptor. A single dose of these new molecules was administered in preclinical models of stress-induced memory loss. After a gap of thirty minutes, memory performance returned to normal levels. This experiment was reproduced more than 15 times.

Dr. Sibille further explained, “Aged cells regrew to appear the same as young brain cells, showing that our novel molecules can modify the brain in addition to improving symptoms.” He also added that it had been found that the molecules entering the brain were safe, and by activating the target cells they reversed the cognitive deficit of memory loss.

If successful, the implications of this treatment are broad. Presently, there is a lack of treatment for cognitive deficits in mental illness, but the brain improvements suggest that molecules could help to prevent memory loss at the onset of Alzheimer’s disease, which would potentially delay the disease from spreading.