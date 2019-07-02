New Study Indicates Presence of Groundwater System on Mars

Researchers believe they have compelling evidence which points toward the existence of a water system deep beneath the surface of the planet

Mars has been long identified as one such planet other than Earth, which could hold promise for life. Previously researchers suspected that there used to be a large water body on the Martian surface, however, various missions to the planet, failed to confirm these theories, although not completely ruling out the presence of water. Now, a new study by a research team at the University of Southern California (USC), states that there may be a possibility of a water system, much below the surface of the planet.

Earlier studies raised the suspicion of a deep water resource underneath the planet’s southern ice caps, and that the water was confined to this area. The USC study reveals that the water may actually be present on a much larger geographical portion of Mars, and could possibly be the source of smaller streams observed on the surface.

The team identified a water system at a depth of 750 meters from the surface of the planet. “We suggest that this may not be true. We propose an alternative hypothesis that they originate from a deep pressurized groundwater source which comes to the surface moving upward along ground cracks,” said Essam Heggy, member of the Mars Express Sounding radar experiment MARSIS probing Mars subsurface.

The underground water system, follows a similar mechanism to the ones observed on Earth, mostly in desert regions, the major ones being located in the Sahara desert, and also the Arabian Peninsula. The underground water system has also been identified as a cause for the hot spring emitting craters on Mars, formed due to cracks in the crater surface, which expelled water owing to pressure variations.