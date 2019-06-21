Next-generation Memory Market Emerging Trends To 2026 Projected By Key Players

Coherent Market Insights has recently updated its massive report catalogue by adding a fresh study titled “Global Next-generation Memory Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, & Forecast 2018-2026”. This business intelligence study encapsulates vital details about the market current as well as future status during the mentioned forecast period of 2026. The report also targets important facets such as market drivers, challenges, latest trends, and opportunities associated with the growth of manufacturers in the global market for Next-generation Memory. Along with these insights, the report provides the readers with crucial insights on the strategies implemented by leading companies to remain in the lead of this competitive market.

Market Dynamics –

IoT devices require extremely low-power, high-performance non-volatile memory to store data. Owing to these factors, the demand for advanced energy harvesting memory chip has increased. According to a press release on February, 2016, Adesto Technologies launched a new conductive RAM memory chip CBRAM that is compatible with IoT devices. CBRAM is a form of resistive RAM, which takes around 50 to 100 times less time to perform read and write operation as compared to NOR flash. In 2015, Hewlett-Packard and SanDisk had announced an agreement to jointly develop ‘Storage Class Memory’ (SCM) resistive RAM that could replace DRAM and would be 1,000 times faster than NAND flash.

Geographically, Next-generation Memory market report 2018-2026 provides a detailed analysis of major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & the Middle East and Africa. Next-generation Memory market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Next-generation Memory market report covers types, applications, Vendors, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

This research study covers Next-generation Memory Market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share. Major Participants Included in Next-generation Memory Market are, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sandisk Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Crossbar Inc., Avalanche Technology, Inc., Adesto Technologies, and Fujitsu Ltd.

In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Next-generation Memory Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

