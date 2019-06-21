Nonwoven Materials Market Key Manufacturers Analysis with Sales, Revenue, Gross Margin Forecasts To 2026

Nonwoven fabric/material, also called shaped fabric or yarn-free fabric is a sheet, batt or web of natural or manmade fibers. Materials such as nanofibers and glass microfibers are also used in production of nonwoven fabrics. Production of nonwoven materials can be divided into three stages namely web forming, web bonding, and finishing treatments. The finishing treatment can be chemical, mechanical or thermal-mechanical. Fibers used as raw materials are selected on the basis of their properties and anticipated performance in end usages. Industrial uses of nonwoven materials include insulation, roadbed stabilization sheeting, packing materials, filters, road-building geo-textiles, and roofing products.

Download PDF Brochure of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/307

Nonwovens are engineered to offer specific properties suited to preferred end uses. Thin and high-filtration nonwoven fabrics are used for surgical masks and are made from micro denier fibers. General applications of nonwoven materials include personal hygiene products such as sanitary napkins and diapers and; medical products such as drapes and surgical gowns; surgical and industrial masks, bandages, bibs, wipes and towels. Nonwoven materials offer specific functions such as absorbency, softness, liquid repellence, resilience, stretch, washability, cushioning, strength, flame retardancy, thermal insulation, acoustic insulation, and filtration.

Nonwoven Materials Market Outlook – Rising Demand for Adaptable and Durable Materials Across Industries to Fuel Market Growth

Easily alterable properties and durable nature have rapidly increased the demand for nonwoven materials. North America is expected to be the most potential market for nonwoven material manufacturers. According to INDA, the manufacturing capacity of nonwoven in North America has increased at an average rate of 5.5 percent per year. In 2014, the nonwoven production was pegged at an astonishing 2.71 million tons. This is mainly attributed to rising demand for new materials in the flourishing construction and automotive industries. Association of Nonwoven Fabrics Industry (INDA) was founded in 1968. INDA offers various consulting services such as sourcing, strategic planning, new product application and business development.

Fluctuating prices of raw material is expected to be one of the restraining factors for growth of nonwoven materials market over the forecast period. Product innovation is one of the key strategies adopted by the leading players in the nonwoven material market. Nonwovens Innovation & Research Institute Ltd. (NIRI) launched Surfaceskins, self-disinfecting door pushpads that help prevent cross contamination and spreading of germs between individuals.

Request Customization Of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/307

Some of the major companies operating in the global nonwoven materials market are Avintiv, Toray industries Inc., Johns Manvile, Freudenberg SE, E. I. du Pont the Nemours and Company, P.H. Glatfelter Company, Ahlstrom, Kimberly-Clarke, Suominen Corporation and Asahi Kasei Corporation