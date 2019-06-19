Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Market Development, Growth, Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Nonylphenol ethoxylate (NPE) is a surface-active agent produced from etherification of nonylphenol (NP). NPE is termed as a ‘workhorse’ surfactant due to its cost-effectiveness and high performance in multiple applications in textile and footwear materials, as scouring agents, spinning oils, and wetting agents among others.

NPE is mainly used as a surfactant in detergents, emulsifiers, adhesives, dry cleaning aid, and agrochemicals accounting about 80% of NPE consumption by these sectors. Remaining 20% accounts for its use in antioxidant for rubber and as lube oil additive (according to the US Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) NPE, action plan 2010)

Release of NPE into the aquatic environment may occur due to washing of textile articles containing NPE detergent. In February 2016, the Official Journal of European Union declared that textile materials that contain NPE equal or greater than 0.01% will be banned from sale within EU from February 3, 2021.

Download PDF Brochure of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2340

Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Market Outlook:

According to Danish EPA 2015, few applications of NPE are not covered under restricted use, which means the companies may continue the use NPE in such industries where its application is not banned. These applications include emulsion polymerisation (12% of total NPE consumption), chemical industry (for synthesis of nonylphenol ether sulphates and nonylphenol ether phosphates, contributing 9% NPE consumption) and paints (4% of NPE consumption).

Key players:

Key players operating in the global nonylphenol ethoxylate market include Dow Chemical Company , Solvay, KH Chemicals, Huntsman International LLC., Stepan Company, Dover Chemical Corporation, India Glycols Limited, and Isfahan Copolymer

Request for Customization of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2340