Nutraceutical Ingredients Market to Incur Considerable Upsurge During 2018-2026

Nutraceutical ingredients are substances that aid in adding nutritive value to the diet. Nutraceutical ingredients are used in various end-use industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and animal feed.

Increasing awareness about healthy diet, which includes vitamins, proteins, minerals, fibers, and others is major factor driving growth of the global nutraceutical ingredients market. Moreover, increasing use of nutraceutical ingredients in pharmaceutical drugs, owing to its properties such as anti-aging, prevention in chronic diseases, cancer, and health improvement is expected to drive growth of the market. Antioxidant property of nutraceutical ingredients such as phytochemicals aid in prevention of cancer. According to World Cancer Report, the prevalence of cancer is anticipated to increase by 50%, which is around 15 million cases by 2020.

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific was the largest market in 2016 with a market share of 36.19%. It is also projected to exhibit the fastest growth with a CAGR of 7.59% over the forecast period. This is owing to rise in healthcare spending. According to EU Business Avenues in South East Asia, the healthcare spending in ASEAN countries was estimated to be around US$ 110.78 billion in 2014. Emerging countries such as China and India are expected to be the key markets for nutraceutical ingredients as these are major consumers of functional food and beverages. Moreover, increasing geriatric population in Asia Pacific region is one of the major drivers for growth of this market. According to Economic and Social Commission for Asia Pacific (ESCAP), the total number of elderly people is expected to double in 2050, which will be about 1.3 billion from 547 million in 2016. Japan is the largest consumer of nutraceutical ingredients owing to its wide usage in herbal medicine for maintaining health and treating diseases, further driving the overall growth of the market in Asia Pacific. According to EU-Japan Centre for Industrial Cooperation, Japan is anticipated to have 54.8% market share of the Asia-Pacific nutraceutical ingredients market in 2017.

North America has witnessed to be the second largest market of the nutraceutical ingredients in 2016. U.S. is expected to be the major market in this region over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increasing use of dietary supplements owing to rising awareness regarding health benefits of consumption of these supplements as it provides nutrients mainly minerals and vitamins. According to U.S. Pharmacopeia Convection, dietary supplements are used by 80% of adults in the U.S.

Major players operating in the global nutraceutical ingredients market include BASF SE, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, DSM Nutritional Products, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle Plc, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., and FMC Corporation.