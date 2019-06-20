Oat Drink Market 2018 Size, Application,Revenue, Types, Trends in Future, Scope to 2026

Oat drink is a type of beverage prepared by mixing oat cereals with water and vegetable oil. Oat drink is available in various flavors such as chocolate, mango or orange to add to its taste. It can be added to coffee or in preparation of smoothies or muffins to enhance their nutritional value.

Market Dynamics:

Oat drink is a good source of calcium, proteins, fibers, and vitamins and it does not have any added sugar. Therefore, oat drink is considered as a healthy beverage for individuals suffering from diabetes or cardio vascular diseases (CVD), which is a leading cause of death, globally.

According to the factsheet released by the World Health Organization (WHO) for CVD in May 2017, it was estimated that 17.9 million people died due to CVDs in 2016, which represented 31% of all the global deaths. Reducing consumption of saturated fats is necessary to maintain normal blood cholesterol levels, thereby preventing occurrence of CVD.

Request for Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2393

Market Outlook:

Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth in the global oat drink market over the forecast period, owing to growing beverage industry in emerging economies such as India. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) report on Agricultural and Allied Industries, November 2018, investment deals in Beverages & Breweries sector in India increased to US$ 81 billion in 2018 from US$ 19 in 2017, which in turn is expected to boost growth of the beverage industry in India.

Growth of beverage industry is expected to propel demand for oat drink, as it is a nutritional and healthy alternative to the consumers over other artificially sweetened and aerated beverages

Key players:

Key players operating in the global oat drink market include Oatly AB, Alpro, Rude Health, LIMA, Hain Daniels (Brand Dream), Innocent Drinks, Pureharvest, and Drinks Brokers Ltd.

Download PDF Brochure of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2393