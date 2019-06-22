Oatmeal is made of hulled (husk) oat grains that have been rolled, steel-cut or milled (ground). Oatmeal is a well-known and largely consumed as a breakfast commodity. It is protein and fiber rich meal, which helps consumers in reducing weight, as it takes to time digest reducing hunger and provide several health benefits such as helps lower blood pressure, reduces cholesterol levels and blood sugar, provides skin care, decreases the risk of childhood asthma and others. According to WHO (World Health Organization), in 2014, around 39% of adults across the globe were overweight. Also, 41 million children below age of 5 were overweight, this in turn is driving growth of the market, worldwide. Furthermore, availability of numerous variants and flavors in oatmeal provides more choices to the customers.

Instant rolled oats segment is one of the fastest growing segment among the product type of oatmeal market, owing to advantages offered by instant rolled oats such as easy to cook, on-the-go, and are pre-cooked. Among distribution channel, supermarket segment is projected to witness the highest share in the global oatmeal market, owing to the capability of this distribution channel to offer wide range of oatmeal products with discounts and offers, which gains consumer traction.

Market Dynamic

Increasing preference for healthy meal among individuals with rich source of fiber is one of the major driver for growth of the global oatmeal market. Moreover, increasing use of oats as a part of daily meal by people suffering from cardiovascular disorders and diabetes is driving market growth, as consumption of oats reduce the postprandial glycaemic response, which refers to an elevated blood glucose concentration after a meal. According to the WHO, the number of people diagnosed with diabetes has increased from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. The WHO also projected diabetes to be the seventh largest cause of death by 2030.

Development of various flavored oatmeal and use of oatmeal in the cosmetic industry is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the oatmeal market. For instance, in 2018, Oat Cosmetics, a manufacturer and supplier of 100% natural, oat derived cosmetics ingredients to the beauty and personal care industry, launched a new range called as aurafirm, which consist of three oat-based active ingredients used to improve skin health, boost cell turnover, and also improve complexion radiance.

Oatmeal Market Outlook

North America held a prominent market share in the global oatmeal market in 2017, with U.S. being the major contributor to the market growth in 2017. For instance, in 2015, the Quaker Oats Company launched three ranges of products: Wholesome Crunch Granola, Warm & Crunchy Oat Clusters, and Oat Granola. Moreover, in 2017, Pepsico launched two flavours of oats: Curry Magic and Chaat Style to enhance their product portfolio and further increase the company’s revenue.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the lucrative market for oatmeal over the forecast period, owing to increasing popularity and demand of oatmeal, changing lifestyle, and shift towards convenience food in this region. Moreover, increasing initiatives by major players to expand their business in this region by adopting several measures is further boosting the growth of the oatmeal market in this region. For instance, in 2015, PepsiCo Inc., expanded their nutritional business by opening a new facility Quaker Oats manufacturing in China.

Key Players

Key players operating in the global oatmeal market include Nature’s Path Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., Kellogg NA Co., The Quaker Oats Company, World Finer Foods Inc., Bagrry’s India Ltd., La Crosse Milling Company, Avena Foods Limited, Cargill Incorporated, and World Finer Foods Inc.,

