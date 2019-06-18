According to Internet World Stats (IWS) update in June 2017, internet penetration rate was pegged at 51.7% by percentage of global population, which witnessed an increase of 976.4% in the period of 2000 to 2017. According to Zenith’s Mobile Advertising Forecasts in 2017, global smartphone penetration reached 63% in 2017 is expected to reach 66% in 2018 in the 52 key economies across the globe. High proliferation of mobile and internet enabled smart devices, growing internet penetration, and shifting inclination of consumers from physical stores and services to on-demand services is expected to be the major factor leveraging the global online hyperlocal services market growth. However, intense competition among the players, primarily owing to large number of new entrants and highly fragmented industry space has in turn led to significantly low profit margins. For instance, cab aggregator industry space in India is affiliated by the presence of players that include Ola, Uber, Meru, EasyCab, Tab Cab, mGaadi, Scoot, GO4Cabs, Jugnoo, and mGaadi. These factors are expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

The report organizes the Online Hyperlocal Services Market across the globe into distinct portion based on industry standards. It also distinguishes the market based on geographical regions. The Online Hyperlocal Services report mainly throws light on dominant players in the regions of (North America, Europe, China, Japan, Latin America and India). Other regions can be added accordingly.

History Year: 2012-2017 || Base Year: 2017: || Estimated Year: 2018 || Forecast Year: 2018 – 2026

Competitive Landscape of Global Online Hyperlocal Services Market:

Inside this section, global competitive landscape and also supply/demand design of this global Online Hyperlocal Services present market was studied precisely. The Online Hyperlocal Services market report shows the key market players from these company profiles, market share, product information, construction plants, and capacity, Online Hyperlocal Services promote growth and marketing and advertising planning utilized by them. Major players include Delivery Hero AG, Instacart, Uber Technologies, Rocket Internet SE, Ibibogroup (redBus, goibibo, and ryde), Airtasker, ANI Technologies, AskForTask, Laurel & Wolf, PriceGrabber.com, Swiggy, and Taskbob.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend, forecast and Analysis to 2026 by segments and region:

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by various applications such as product, material, shape, and end use in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global Market

Strategic analysis: This includes new product development, and competitive landscape in the global Market

