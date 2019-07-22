Ophthalmic Devices Market by Applications, Vertical Type, and by Regions, 2016–2026 (US$ Million)

Ophthalmic Devices Market Report 2018-2026 includes a comprehensive analysis of the present Market. The report starts with the basic Ophthalmic Devices industry overview and then goes into each and every detail.

Ophthalmic Devices Market Report contains in depth information major manufacturers, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast.

Market Description:

Ophthalmic devices include vision care products and surgery devices for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases. Risk of eye related diseases or retinal disorders such as vision defects (refraction), cataracts, and glaucoma, increase with age and can be chronic in several cases. Increasing prevalence of eye related disorders such as cataract, glaucoma, and blindness is expected to drive growth of the ophthalmic devices market. For instance, according to The International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), in 2015; 253 million people were blind or vision impaired, worldwide.

Global Top Key Players Of Ophthalmic Devices Market :

Ophthalmic Devices Market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Ophthalmic Devices sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including: Carl Zeiss Meditec Group, Escalon Medical Corp., Haag-Streit AG, Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Essilor International S.A., NIDEK CO., LTD., Quantel Medical SAS, Luneau Technology Group, and Topcon Corporation.

Ophthalmic Devices Market Dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide 2018-2026 Ophthalmic Devices Market is analyzed across major global regions.

Region Segmentation:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Ophthalmic Devices Market, By Product Type: Vision Care Devices Spectacles Contact Lenses Surgery Devices Cataract Surgery Devices Refractive Surgery Devices Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Glaucoma Surgery Devices Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Fundus Camera Optical Coherence Tomography Scanner Retinoscope Tonometer Pachymeter Optical Biometer Autorefractor Others

Global Ophthalmic Devices Market, By End User: Hospitals Ophthalmic Clinics and Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Ophthalmic Devices Market, By Geography: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East Africa



Key questions answered in the report:

1. What will the market growth rate of Ophthalmic Devices market in 2026

2. What are the key factors driving the global Ophthalmic Devices market

3. Who are the key manufacturers in Ophthalmic Devices market space?

4. What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Ophthalmic Devices market?

5. What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Ophthalmic Devices market?

6. What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Ophthalmic Devices industry?

