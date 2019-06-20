Packer Bottles Market Global Industry Analysis 2018 – 2026

Packer bottles are used to store food, drinks, chemicals or medicines, owing to its tight seal packaging, which will keep the contents safe from oxidation. It is available in different types of colors and materials based on the properties of content.

Market Dynamics:-

Packer bottles find applications in packaging of beverages and nutritional supplements due to its sealing property, which prevents oxidation and thereby, increases the shelf life. The global packer bottles market is gaining major traction, owing to growing beverages industry.

In pharmaceutical industry, packer bottles are used to store solid, liquid, and ophthalmic medicines. Growing pharmaceutical industry is expected to propel growth of the packer bottles market over the forecast period.

However, increasing adoption of blister packaging in pharmaceutical industry, owing to its light weight and low cost, for capsule packaging is expected to negatively impact growth of the packer bottles market over the forecast period.

Market Outlook:-

North America is expected to hold dominant position in the packer bottles market over the forecast period, owing to its largest share in the global pharmaceutical and chemical industry. According to the International Trade Administration (ITA), in 2015, North America’s share in global pharmaceutical industry was registered at around 37% and is expected to remain the same in 2020.

Key players in the Global Packer Bottles Market:-

Key players operating in global packer bottles market include Berlin Packaging LLC, Team Packaging Inc., Aaron Packaging Inc., Berry Plastics Corporation, Silver Spur Corporation, Alpha Packaging, Thermo Fisher Scientific BV, Freund Container Inc., The Cary Company, and KushCo Holdings Inc.

