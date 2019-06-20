Permeate Market Value Projected to Expand by 2018-2026

Permeate is a by-product obtained during ultrafiltration of milk to extract milk protein and fat. The extract is dried using advanced spray drying techniques. Milk permeate powder is a natural food ingredient with outstanding functional & nutritional characteristics and can be used to standardize milk. It is used in a varied range of applications including bakery, dairy, beverages, confectionery, seasonings, soups, sauces, and desserts.

Market Dynamics:-

Global permeate market is gaining major traction, owing to its application in standardizing milk while retaining taste and maintaining nutrition value at the same time. In food & beverages industry, permeate is used to enhance flavor and improve texture of food products. Low lactose permeate is now being used as electrolyte beverages. Growing global milk industry is expected to boost the permeate market during forecast period. According to Food and Agricultural Outlook, global milk consumption was registered at 811 million tons in 2017, which is projected to increase by 22% to 1,168 million tons by 2030.

In recent years, permeate has emerged as a partial replacement for sodium chloride for brining of meat and poultry products to lower the sodium content. Brining of meat products is essential to increase its shelf life, enhance taste, and retain tenderness while cooking. Growing meat consumption is also expected to propel growth of the global permeate market. According to Food and Agriculture Organization, the global per capita meat consumption was around 30.8 kg in 2016, which is expected to reach to 35.4 kg by 2026.

Permeate often contain high percentage of lactose (65-85%) and is known to cause adverse impact on body weight and digestive system. High content of lactose in permeate might lower its usage in food & beverages products, which may hamper growth of the global permeate market.

Major players are adopting various business strategies to meet the growing demand for permeate in the market. For instance, in August 2018, Glanbia Nutritionals and Proliant Dairy Ingredients entered into a joint venture to set up a plant in Michigan to produce whey protein by investing US$ 85 million.

Market Outlook:-

Asia Pacific is expected to hold dominance in the global permeate market over the forecast period. Growing population and rising demand for processed food is expected to provide traction to permeate market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India, India processed food industry was valued at US$ 258 billion in 2015, which is expected to increase to US$ 482 billion by 2020.

Growing meat consumption in Asia Pacific is also expected to propel demand for permeate during forecast period. For instance, according to Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), China’s annual meat consumption was registered at 49 kg per capita in 2015, which is expected to increase 55 kg per capita by 2026.

Key Players in the Global Permeate Market:-

Key players operating in the global permeate market are Arion Dairy Products B.V., Hoogwegt Group, Idaho Milk Products Inc., Agropur Ingredients, Rawa Pharm, Volac Feeds Limited, Lactalis Ingredients SNC, Armor Proteines S.A.S., Glanbia Ingredients, and Proliant Dairy Ingredients.