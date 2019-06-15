Personal Care Products Market Production and CAGR Comparison by Type Analysis with Forecast to 2026

Personal care products are primarily used to help maintain and enhance personal hygiene and physical appearance of an individual. These products are thus widely used across every household, by people belonging to all age groups, genders, and ethnic and economic status. Hygiene, the imperative to human health and wellbeing, is also the precursor to several diseases such as tuberculosis and malaria.

Increasing preference for personal care products over the recent past is a result of increasing consumer awareness about various hygiene-related diseases as well as the benefits of such products to reduce risk of the spread of these diseases. This in turn, is boosting growth of the personal care products market.

Request for Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/267

Major factors driving growth of the global personal care products market include increasing consumer inclination towards enhancing and maintaining personal aesthetic appeal, growing concerns regarding personal hygiene, and the growing retail industry. However, high product costs as well as growing consumer inclination towards homemade remedies such as honey wash, lavender cream, and homemade toothpastes pose as major restrains to growth of the personal care products market. Synthetic personal care products can cause a variety of health issues such as eye irritation, skin rashes, hormonal issues, throat and nose infection, and in some cases cancer.

Personal Care Products Market Outlook – Rising Demand for Multifunctional Personal Care Solution to Fuel Market Growth

Increasing number of consumers are seeking to simplify daily beauty schedules, owing to their busy lifestyle. This has resulted in an increasing demand for multifunctional personal care products, meaning one product suffices several cleansing needs. These products offer various features such as cleansing, anti-aging, antioxidant properties, miniaturization, and UV protection. This in turn, reduces the time spent on cleaning as well as cost incurred by purchasing various products. For instance, Sana Pore Putty Keana Pate Shokunin, a Japan-based personal care products brand launched BB Cream Pore Tight Life SPF 50+ that offers multifunctional features.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global personal care products market during the forecast period, owing to growing awareness regarding personal hygiene, growing inclination towards men’s grooming products, and burgeoning growth of the retail industry in the region.

Manufacturers are focusing on producing multifunctional personal care products and sachets to further enhance their global presence. Some of the major companies operating in the global personal care products market are Estee Lauder, Yves Rocher, The Body Shop, The Hain Celestial Group, L’Oreal S.A., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever PLC, Avon Products Inc., Procter & Gamble, and Kao Corporation.

For More information @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ongoing-insight/personal-care-products-market-267