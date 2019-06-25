Pharmaceutical Packaging Market –Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026

Pharmaceutical packaging, also known as drug packaging, involves activities from pharmaceutical production to distribution to the end user, through the distribution channels. Technological advancements, rise in demand for devices of drug delivery, increasing demand for eco-friendly and reusable packaging, rapid development in healthcare services coupled with rapid urbanization especially in the emerging economies such as India, and China are some of the major factors responsible for the growth of the pharmaceutical packaging market at the global level.

Generally, the price of raw materials are not fixed and varies from season to place of origin which may affect the buying potential of such items decreases. Therefore, fluctuating prices of raw materials used for the manufacturing of pharmaceutical packaging products is one of the primary factors hindering growth of the market. However, the impact of this restraint is expected to remain medium throughout the forecast period.

Another important factor affecting market’s growth is the increasing sale of counterfeit medicines across the globe. Asia Pacific accounts for one of the largest share for the sale of counterfeit medicines. Regular packaging is used by the counterfeiters, which badly impacts the growth of the pharmaceutical packaging market in the region. Stringent regulatory measures by government bodies and media interference is expected to check growth of counterfeit medicines. The above factors will limit the impact of counterfeit medicines on the pharmaceutical packaging market and is expected to subside by the end of forecast period. For instance, in 2017, under the new Anti-Falsification Directive in Europe, drugs prescribed by doctors will have to be provided with a unique code number, which will signify that the packaging is authentic and new.

North America dominated the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market in 2016, accounting for a market share of over 40% and is expected to retain its position throughout the forecast period. U.S. is the major contributor to the growth of this market and is expected to project a strong growth during the forecast period on account of frequent product launches by the major manufacturers in the field of pharmaceutical packaging. Furthermore, large presence of major manufacturers operating in the pharmaceutical industry such as Pfizer are creating huge opportunities for the manufacturers of pharmaceutical packaging in the country, which in turn is augmenting the growth of this market in North America.

Asia Pacific market is expected to project the highest CAGR of 10.37% during the forecast period due to growing urbanization and rising demand for healthcare services. India, Australia, China, South Korea and Japan are some major economies contributing to the growth of pharmaceutical packaging market in this region.

Major Players in Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

Major players operating in the market of pharmaceutical packaging include Amcor Limited, Berry Plastics Corporation, MeadWestvaco Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, Owens-Illinois Inc., West Pharmaceuticals Services Inc., Schott Pharmaceuticals Services Inc., RPC Group Plc and Graphic Packaging International Inc.