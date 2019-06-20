Phenyl Ethyl Market Report: Analysis of Effective Business Strategies 2018 To 2026

Phenyl ethyl is an organic chemical compound derived from ethyl benzene by removing one hydrogen atom from the terminal carbon of ethyl chain. In chemical synthesis, numerous number of organic compound can be derived by using phenyl ethyl as substrate or intermediate.

Market Dynamics:-

Phenyl ethyl compounds are primarily used as preservative and scent enhancer in personal care products such as soaps and perfumes, thereby, increasing the shelf life of cosmetic products. It is also used as flavoring agent in food products. Growing personal care industry is one of the prime factors for growth of the phenyl ethyl market.

Phenyl ethyl isothiocyanate has potential for chemoprevention of cancers such as prostate cancer. Phenyl ethyl isothiocyanate not only prevents the initiation phase of carcinogenesis process but also inhibits the progression of tumor genesis.

Market Outlook:-

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the dominance in the global phenyl ethyl market during the forecasted period. This growth is owing to growing pharmaceutical and cosmetics & personal care industries in the region.

Growing pharmaceutical industry in Asia Pacific is expected to propel growth of the phenyl ethyl market. For instance, according to International Trade Association, pharmaceutical market in China was registered at US$ 108 billion in 2015, and is expected to reach US$ 167 billion by 2020.

Key players in the Global Phenyl Ethyl Market:-

Key players in global phenyl ethyl market include Tokyo Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., Augustus Oils Limited, Auro Chemicals, Axxence Aromatic GmbH, Beijing LYS Chemicals Co. Ltd., BOC Sciences, Charkit Chemical Company, Ernesto Ventós Casadevall, Finoric LLC, Fleurchem Inc., and Hermitage Oils.

