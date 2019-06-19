Photoresist Chemicals Market Positioning and Growing Market Share Worldwide

Photoresist chemicals are light-sensitive chemicals used in various industrial processes such as making of printed circuit boards (PCB), copper roller making for packaging and textile industries. These chemicals are available in dry films and liquid forms and are essential for manufacturing semiconductors and micro-electro-mechanical systems. Photoresist chemicals change their chemical structure when exposed to UV light and are therefore, widely used for photoengraving and photolithography to form a patterned coating on a surface.

Growing electronics & semiconductor industry is expected to propel demand for photoresist chemicals. For instance, according to a report by Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), July 2018, worldwide sales of semiconductors reached to US$ 38.7 billion in May 2018, recording a growth of around 21.0% in comparison with US$ 32.0 billion accounted in May 2017.

Photoresist chemicals are used in holography, biomedical engineering, and micromachining. Technological innovations in the field on flat-panel displays (lithography systems such as advent of LCDs and OLEDs, enabling higher definition and clear images are favorable factors to upsurge photoresist chemicals demand during the forecast period.

However, stringent regulations associated with usage of photoresist chemicals due to environmental and occupational health risks are expected to hamper the market growth.

Key Players

Key players operating in the global photoresist chemicals market include, Hubbard-Hall Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, DuPont, The Dow Chemical Company, and Mitsui Chemicals America, Inc.

