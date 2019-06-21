Physiotherapy Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Physiotherapy is used to treat conditions like injuries, fractures, joint disorders, and arthritis. Recently, with the development of technology, many types of physiotherapy equipment have been introduced in the market. Physiotherapy equipment has application in cardiovascular, neurological, and musculoskeletal disease. Growing incidence of cardiovascular and neurological disorders is expected to drive growth of the physiotherapy equipment market. Physiotherapy includes electrotherapy, hydrotherapy, exercise therapy, and cryotherapy.

Physiotherapy Equipment market- Drivers

The physiotherapy equipment market size is expected to increase over the forecast period, owing to rising prevalence of neurological and cardiovascular disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, spinal cord and traumatic brain injuries. For instance, according to Parkinson’s foundation 2018, in U.S., around 60,000 patients are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease each year.

Furthermore, with the increasing incidence of sports related accidents and injuries, demand of physiotherapy equipment for developing and restoring bodily functions and movement is expected to be the major factor driving the physiotherapy equipment market during the forecast period. For instance, according to Stanford Children Health report 2019, in the U.S., more than 775,000 children, aged 14 and younger, are treated in hospital emergency rooms for sports-related injuries each year.

Physiotherapy Equipment market- Restraints

High maintenance costs for operating physiotherapy equipment, in addition to increasing number of alternative therapies such as homeopathy and acupuncture, are expected to hinder growth of physiotherapy equipment market during the forecast period.

Physiotherapy Equipment Market- Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the physiotherapy equipment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to hold dominant position in the physiotherapy equipment market during the forecast period, owing to increase in the incidence of cardiovascular and neurological disorder. For instance, according to American College of Cardiology report 2019, cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains the leading cause of death in the U.S.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to geriatric population. For instance, according to Population Census report in 2011, the geriatric population was nearly 104 million in India, which is expected to grow to 173 million by 2026.

Physiotherapy Equipment Market- Competitive landscape

Key players operating in the physiotherapy equipment market include DJO Global, Patterson Companies, Inc., HMS Medical System, BLT industries, Inc., A. Algeo limited, Enraf-Nonius B.V., EMS Physio Ltd., and Isokinetic.