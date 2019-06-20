Phytosterols Market 2018-2026: Industrial Output, Import & Export, Consumer Consumption and Forecast

Phytosterols are plant stanols and sterols that are similar to cholesterol. By displacing cholesterol from micelles, phytosterols interfere with intestinal absorption of dietary cholesterol reducing the risk of obesity. Unrefined vegetable oils, nuts, seeds, legumes and whole grains are good sources of phytosterols.

In 2015, approximately 17.7 million people died from cardio vascular diseases, out of which approximately 7.4 million deaths occurred due to coronary heart diseases (CHDs). Obesity has become a major concern for consumers, especially in the developed regions such as North America, and Europe. The average money spent on obesity related disease in the U.S. was approximately US$ 383.0 Mn in 2016.

Beta-sitosterol is the largest product segment in the market. The easy extraction process coupled with the fact that it is naturally available is driving market growth. The growing use of beta-sitosterol in margarine to reduce the cholesterol content is expected to positively impact future market demand. The market growth is boosted by approval of regulatory bodies regarding the use of phytosterols in end use products. Regulatory bodies promoting phytosterols as being heart healthy is expected to drive demand.

Phytosterol Market Outlook:

North America is the largest market for phytosterols. U.S is the leading market followed by Canada. According to American Heart Association, approximately 39% adults in the U.S. have a cholesterol level of 200 mg/dL, while 11.9% have 240 mg/dL. CVD causes around 801,000 deaths in the U.S. each year. Cardiovascular diseases lead to around 2,200 fatalities in the U.S. each day. This creates a large target group for producers of phytosterol.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for Phytosterols. China, India, Indonesia and Singapore are the major contributors to the growth of the phytosterols market in Asia Pacific. The availability of raw materials and presence of large number of local manufacturers such as Matrix Fine Sciences and Pioneer Herbal is boosting market demand.

Some of the key market players in phytosterol industries are BASF SE, Pharma-Chem Laboratories Inc, Raisio Plc., Bunge Limited, DuPont, ADM, Cargill Inc., HyPhyto Inc., Gustav Parmentier and Arboris, LLC.

