Picric Acid Market 2018-2026 With Strategic Trends Growth, Demand & Future Potential Of Industry

Picric acid, also known as TNT i.e. tri nitro phenol, is mainly used for manufacturing explosives, medicines, and dyes. Picric acid in its pure form and also in its metallic structure form can be used as an explosive. It is used as a booster for other explosives and rocket fuels. In the healthcare industry, it is used to cure mental exhaustion, spinal cord degenerative condition, burn out or exhaustion, and also hackneyed minds. Dyes in which picric acid are used are highly preferred in the textile industry.

Picric acid is generally stored in an environment with 10% moisture content. This is due to the fact that it explodes when it comes in contact with metal surface since it is usually stored in metal containers. In heating conditions, it forms toxic oxides of carbon and nitrogen, which are hazardous to the human body. According to ACGIH, if picric acid is ingested or inhaled by any person in quantities more than 1-2gms, it may lead to severe poisoning.

Picric Acid Market Outlook

Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest growing region in the global picric acid market. This is due to the high number of end-use segments in India and China. The pharmaceutical, agriculture, and textile industries are witnessing rapid growth in this region. Additionally, growing tensions in South East Asia, has led to arms procurement, which boosts the picric acid market growth

In Latin America, the emergence of Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico as major markets in end-user industries has resulted in market growth. Moreover, increasing agricultural land by logging of Amazon rainforest has resulted in use of picric acid and its derivatives as pesticides

The Middle East and Africa has witnessed substantial growth in the pharmaceutical industry. With increased medical aid to Africa from the western world, use of antiseptic medicines has grown in this region, resulting in picric acid market growth.

Some of the key companies identified across the value chain of global picric acid market are Chemtura, Innospec, BASF, Shell, DOW, GE, Nalco, Afton, Baker Hughes, Chemours, and Biobor.

