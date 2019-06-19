Pistachio Market 2018-2027 Growth Rate, Manufacturers, Market Shares, Sales, Production, Consumption

Pistachio are seeds of the plant Pistachia Vera. They are rich in various nutrients such as proteins, dietary fibers, vitamin K, vitamin B-6, thiamin, copper, phosphorus, manganese, iron, magnesium, γ-tocopherol, phytosterols, xanthophyll carotenoids, and others.

The benefits of consuming pistachios coupled with rising health consciousness among people is fueling growth of the pistachio market. Furthermore, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is driving the pistachio market growth, as pistachios have high nutritional value and helps in lowering the level of bad cholesterol.

The global pistachio market was pegged at 657,380.0 tons in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.2% in terms of volume over the forecast period (2019 – 2027), to reach 851,582.0 tons by 2027.

Europe held the largest market share of 31.1% in 2017 in the global pistachio. This is attributed to growing popularity of healthier snacking and eating habits among people in this region.

Furthermore, increasing pistachio production in European countries such as Spain and Italy is propelling the market growth. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), pistachio production in Spain was 4,764 MT in 2015 and reached up to 5,618 MT in 2016.

The Middle East held significant market share in the global pistachio market in 2017, owing to increasing production and trading of pistachio in countries such as Iran and Turkey.

Various manufacturers are focused towards adopting growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and new product launches, in order to enhance their market position. For instance, in January 2017, The Wonderful Company, LLC, one of the key players in the pistachio market, launched roasted unsalted pistachio product with new flavor.

Major players operating in the global pistachio market include The Wonderful Company LLC, Germack Pistachio Company, Primex Farms, LLC, Horizon Growers, Nichols Pistachio, Keenan Farms and Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella Inc. Other players are Santa Barbara Pistachio Company, Hellas Farms LLC, Del Alba International and Ready Roast Nut Company.

