Plant Extracts Market Overview, Development & Growth Rate Forecast 2026

A plant extract is a substance that contains various chemical compositions such as resin alcohols, starches, hydrocarbon resins, gums, phlegmatics, carotenoids, and quinones. These extracts are tissues treated with solvents for various functionalities to serve as skin medicines, anti-irritants, anti-inflammatory, sterilizers, anti-infective, wetting, and skin protection among others.

Plant extracts are used in the cosmetic industry for application in perfumes, and skin care and hair care products. These extracts are used in skin care products for curing eczema, acne, dryness, free-radical scavenging, anti-inflammatory, and anti-aging. While, in hair care products, they are used as growth stimulants, colorants, and as anti-dandruff agents. Rising trend of using cosmetics with natural extracts is further boosting demand for natural.

Europe holds the dominant market for in the global plant extracts market, followed by Asia Pacific. The market in Europe was valued at US$ 11,549.5 Mn in 2016, which is projected to increase to US$ 19,380.2 Mn by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 6.19% during the forecast period. Increasing inclination of customers towards consumption of herbal medicines in Europe is driving growth of the plant extracts market in the region. According to the Centre for the Promotion of Imports, around 700 plant-based medicines are available in Germany, which are manufactured by companies such as Heinrich Klenk and Schaper & Brümmer among others and are prescribed by 70% of the physicians in the country.

Other factors that are expected to drive growth of the market include the growing cosmetics and personal care industry. Demand for plant-based ingredients in the cosmetics and growing adoption of natural cosmetics is fuelling the growth of plant extracts market. According to Cosmetic Europe, cosmetics and personal care industry in Europe was valued at US$ 94.13 billion in 2015, with Germany (US$ 15.89 billion) positioned as the largest region in the market, followed by the U.K. (US$ 14.06 billion), France (US$ 13.94 billion), and Italy (US$ 12.10 billion), respectively.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the second-largest market in the global plant extracts market throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing demand for natural ingredients in the cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and food & beverages industries. According to Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), pharmaceutical industry is the third-largest industry in India in terms of volume and accounted for 20% of the global pharmaceutical industry in 2017. The pharmaceutical sector is expected to increase to US$ 55 billion by 2020. Also, increasing government involvement in various initiatives to promote pharmaceutical sector in India.

Major Players in Global Plant Extracts Market:

Some of the key players operating in the global plant extracts market are Indena S.p.A., Naturex Inc., V. Mane Fils SA, Kalsec, Inc., and Döhler GmbH.

