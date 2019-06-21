Plastisols Market by Product Category, Application and Specification 2018

Plastisols are dispersions of fine particle size Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) resins in plasticizing liquids. Plastisols may be fused in relatively thick sections without concern for solvent or water blistering, they are commonly referred to as 100% solids materials. There are a variety of techniques used to process plastisols such as coating, dipping, pouring, and spraying. Plastisols offer flexibility, toughness, abrasion, and chemical resistance and unlimited color possibilities. Aside from molding, plastisol is commonly used as a textile ink for screen-printing and as a coating, particularly in outdoor applications (roofs, furniture) and dip-coating. Plastisols are resistant against climatic conditions and also have good chemical resistance properties making it preferred material for manufacturing caps, handles, grips and shaped technical components, anti-corrosive, chemical-resistant, protective and decorative plastic covers for metal objects. Plastisol inks come in formulations that can be printed on light and dark fabrics and can be left in the screen for extended periods of time without clogging the mesh. Plastisol is the ink of choice for printing of finished goods such as t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, and tote bags.

Download PDF Brochure of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1970

Plastisols are used in construction industry for piping’s and fittings, swimming pool liners, piping used in food processing, chemical processing, wall coverings, coated paneling’s, adhesives, and coatings.

Packaging industry uses plastisols for sterile medical packaging, blister, and clamshell packaging to protect toys, personal care products, & foods such as eggs and meat, bottles for household & personal care products, hardware electronics, cooking oils & automotive lubricant, closures for bottles & jars, and can coatings.

Market Dynamics

A major driver for growth of the global plastisols market is increasing demand from end-use industries. End-use industries such automotive and textiles have a wide range of applications, where polyvinyl chloride plastisols are used for the manufacture of automotive component covers, hand grips, cable shrouds, gear lever, bellows, gaiters, sleeves, and end caps in brightly colored and high-gloss dip moldings. The textile industry uses plastisols for treating woven, non-woven and knitted textiles (geotextile grates and water insulation wraps) and for layering textile or paper.

However, the toxic nature of polyvinyl chloride is a major factor restraining growth of the magnetic material market. Garments coated with plastisol inks do not decompose and are difficult to recycle. If clothing designed with polyvinyl chloride plastisol ink is incinerated, the trapped dioxins plus hydrochloric acid (a primary component of acid rain) are released into the atmosphere.

Market Outlook

According to Coherent Market Insights analysis, Asia Pacific held the dominant position in the global plastisols market in 2017. The Asia Pacific is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to increasing housing and infrastructure activities (hotels, stadium, and restaurants) and textile industry.

Among end-use industries, the textiles segment is projected to gain major traction over the forecast period, owing to high-performance requirements in the apparel industry. According to the Global Garment Industry factsheet, world garment market was valued at around US$ 1.7 trillion. Increasing demand from the textile industry is fueling the global plastisols market growth.

Key players in Global Plastisols Market

Key players operating in the global plastisols market include PolyOne Corporation, Fujifilm Corporation, DOW Corning Corporation, PolyBlend UK Ltd, Plastisol Products Inc., Croda International Plc, Monarch Color Corporation, Huber Group International Coatings Company, Polysol Polymers, Rutland Plastic Technologies, U.S. Plastic Coatings, and Hernon Manufacturing, Inc.

Request Customization Of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1970