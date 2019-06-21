Pocket-Friendly Android Tablet To Be Launched By Walmart

The American multinational retailer is one step away from launching its in-house tablet which is quite inexpensive to capture the market.

A report published by Bloomberg on March 15, 2019, claims that the retail corporation will launch an inexpensive smart tablet under the ONN brand. The product will be manufactured by a Chinese supplier. The tablet will be android- based and has declared kids to be their target audience. Launching of smart tablet, is Walmart’s next move to make itself some space in the electronics section after it released gaming PC’s and laptops under the Overpowered brand.

However, the Overpowered17+ laptops did not meet general expectations as they turned out to be jerry-built with insufficient specifications and inconvenient customer service. Furthermore, based on past reviews Walmart is aiming to fix its brand image by launching the novel tablets. Since, the retail corporation will face stiff completion from Amazon manufactured tablets such as Fire HD 10 at US$ 149 and Fire HD 8 at US$ 79.99, it will definitely try to launch worthy products. The Kids Edition Amazon tablets function on their own Amazon Operating Systems thereby, having inaccessibility to certain Android apps. Thus, if the new tablets function on pure Android featured by Google, they will not face such a crises.

Walmart has not yet declared its pricing policy or availability of the technology in stores. However, one of the tablets has received the Federal Communications Commission, it is quite evident that the tablets are not far away from being launched in the stores. Once the retail corporation succeeds in finding the appropriate price for its product, the tablet will capture the electronics market which Walmart has been trying to capture since December 2018.