Polyacrylamide Market Share Forecast To Witness Considerable Growth From 2018 To 2026

Polyacrylamide is made up of acrylamide monomer and is water-soluble. It increases the viscosity of water and facilitates the flocculation of particles present in water. Polyacrylamide supports are usually gelatinous in appearance and soft in nature. They also exhibit low nonspecific binding character toward biomolecules, buffer stability, good pH and owing to totally synthetic nature, are resistant to microbial growth

Polyacrylamide is used for water treatment and sludge dewatering of municipal wastewater, industrial wastewater, potable water treatment, air flotation, and primary settling. The wide use of polyacrylamide in wastewater treatment has fueled growth of polyacrylamide market globally.

Anionic polyacrylamide appear as white powder and have a molecular weight ranging from 6 to 25 million water soluble. This enables it to be dissolved in water in any proportion and insoluble in organic solvents. Characteristics include effective PH range of 7-14, high-polymer electrolyte, and electrolyte salt sensitive.

In mineral processing, polyacrylamide is used for settlement/clarification of fine coal slurry in the thickening vessels, enhancement of solid-liquid separation coal with the help of filtration/centrifugation, settlement/clarification of the waste slurry and enhancement of solid-liquid separation of the tailings. In the paper and pulp industry, polyacrylamide is used as retention agent, dry strength agents and for filter aid.

Polyacrylamide Market Outlook – Rapid growth of Water treatment Market to Augment Demand for Polyacrylamide

Excellent flocculating and coagulating properties has rapidly increased consumption of polyacrylamide in wastewater treatment. Asia Pacific is expected to be the most potential market for polyacrylamide manufacturers. This is attributed to booming mining industry in emerging economies such as India and China.

Mergers and expansions is one of the key strategies adopted by the top players in the polyacrylamide market to maintain their position. In April 2016, BASF SE set up a new bio-acrylamide manufacturing facility in Bradford. This will complement the company’s product portfolio of polyacrylamide with improved supply reliability and operational efficiency. Some of the major companies operating in the global polyacrylamide market are Shandong Shuiheng Chemical Co., Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, Kemira, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Beijing Heng- Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Shandong Zibo East Polymer Co., Ltd., Group, and Xitao Polymer Co., Ltd.

