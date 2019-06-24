Polyethersulfone Market: Clear Understanding of the Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments

Polyethersulfone (PES) is a sulfone plastic that belongs to the class of thermoplastic polymers. These polymers remain stable at high temperatures and have high rigidity. They have high chemical resistivity, are easy with machine generate less smoke, exhibit excellent electrical properties at high temperature, and are light weight. Polyethersulfone finds applications in printed circuits, safety face shields, machine guards, connectors, and others, owing to the aforementioned properties.

Furthermore, PES resin is reinforced with carbon fibers, which is used in automotive components such as battery caps, oil control pistons, oil pumps, carburetor parts, transmission parts, ignition components, bearing cages, and others, thereby replacing thermoset and metal materials. In electronics, it is used as a dielectric capacitor. Moreover, PES membranes, which are membrane polymers, are used to eradicate salmonella, clostridia, yeast, and mammalian cells from liquids and helps in the reduction of mycoplasma in biotechnology industry.

Polyethersulfone Market Dynamics

Rising electronics & electrical industry, globally is boosting demand for polyethersulfone. PES is used in various electrical components such as coil formers, plug-in and socket connectors, transparent cover for signal lamps, lamp holders, chip tray, battery shields, lamp shields, sensors, chip carriers, TV components, and projector components. According to ZVEI (Germany’s Electrical Industry), in 2016, the global production in Electrical & Electronics industry was US$ 4,415.17 billion.

Polyethersulfone Market Regional Outlook

North America is expected to account for major share over the forecast period, owing to the presence of established automotive and auto parts manufacturers in the region, particularly Mexico. Rising production of auto parts in the economy may propel demand for polyethersulfone, as it is used in various auto parts and components such as oil pumps, ignition components, and bearing cages. According to the International Trade Administration (INA), the production of auto parts increased to around US$ 85 billion in 2015 from US$ 76.8 billion in 2013.

Furthermore, the increasing production of vehicles in Mexico may boost demand for auto parts, which in turn would result in increasing demand for polyethersulfone. According to the INA, in 2015, 3.4 million vehicles were produced in the Mexico. As per the Mexican Association of Automotive Industry, Mexico is estimated to produce 5 million vehicles by 2020.

Key players in the Polyethersulfone Market

Key players operating in the market includes Solvay Specialty Polymers USA, Infinity LTL Engineered Compounds, Centroplast Engineering Plastics GmbH, SABIC Innovative Plastics US LLC, BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Jiangmen Youju New Materials Co., Ltd, Evonik Industries AG, du Pont de Nemours and Company, Westlake Plastics Company, and Solvay SA.

