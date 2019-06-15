Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market 2018 | Industry Structure And Landscape Development 2025

Polyethylene terephthalate is the most common plastic resin of polyester made from the combination of two monomers. Polyethylene terephthalate, also referred to as PET or PETE, is a remarkable cost and energy efficient packaging material, which possesses properties of versatility, strength, and recyclability, thus being used in various end-use industries such as packaging and textile. The polyethylene terephthalate market is projected to boost an excellent sustainability during the forecast period (2017-2025).

Technological advancement for developing lightweight, high strength and energy-efficient PET bottles is expected to boost the market growth. For instance, in 2014, SIDEL introduced a new ‘NEW RIGHTWEIGHT’, 0.5 liter bottle for still water, weighing 7.95 grams, yet offering a superior consumer experience and a top-load performance of 33 kilograms, without the need for nitrogen dosing, using standard 26/22 closures.

In 2016, the global polyethylene terephthalate market size was pegged at US$ 26.57 billion (revenue) and 27,749.22 kilo tons (volume), The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.7% in terms of revenue and 7.6% in terms of volume during the forecast period.

The closed loop recycling of used polyethylene terephthalate bottles into new grade PET is expected to subsequently decrease the environmental pollution by a decreasing the demand for raw material, consequently increasing the profit margin of the PET bottle manufacturer.

Market Dynamics

Among product type, carbonated soft drink segment is expected to hold dominant position in the polyethylene terephthalate market over the forecast period, at a CAGR of over 10.1% in terms of revenue, and 8.1% in terms of volume. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, it is estimated that the carbonated soft drink segment will reach over 7.70 billion by 2017.

Regional Insights

In 2016, Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, respectively, accounted for a major share in terms of revenue and volume, in the global polyethylene terephthalate market, and the trend is expected to remain the same over the forecast period. In 2016, the share in terms of volume, held by Asia Pacific was 68.4% and by Europe was 12.5%. The growing demand for carbonated soft drinks in Asia Pacific due to growing demand for packaged and ready to eat food coupled with growing population, and infrastructure development of retail and hospitality sector is expected to drive growth of the global polyethylene terephthalate market over the forecast period.

Multinational players need to tap potential addressable market in the emerging regions with the help of geographical expansion

Product portfolio expansion and geographical expansion are the key market trends, which are expected to shape the industry in the near future. Major players in the global Polyethylene Terephthalate market include Alpek S.A.B de C.V., RTP company, BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group, Indorama Ventures, M&G Chemicals, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Far Eastern New Century, and Quadrant AG among others.

