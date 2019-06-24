Polyferric sulfate Market Report Aims To Outline and Forecast, Organization Sizes, Top Vendors, Industry Research

Polyferric sulfate (PFS) is an inorganic polymer flocculating agent, which is available in solid and liquid form. The solid form of polyferric sulfate is light yellow powder and liquid form is available in red brown color with drum packaging. It is commercially used in municipal and industrial water treatment, sludge dewatering, and removing metals such as selenium and arsenic from water. It is also considered as effective coagulant in oily water clarification. It has high speed of precipitation, higher density of alumen ustum, and low sewage sludge, which makes it preferable for water treatment. Moreover, it is applicable over wide range of pH values, which makes it usable in drinking water, industrial waste water, urban sewage, and industrial water.

Market Dynamics

Growing awareness to reduce water contamination, reuse of water, and treatment of water is driving the polyferric sulfate market growth, owing to numerous initiatives and stringent norms by the government across the globe. For instance, in 2018, European Commission (EC) proposed to facilitate water reuse for agriculture irrigation in the European Union. According to the European Commission, water from treated wastewater can be reused during seasonal drought and weather variability, which would save farmers from the crop failures and income loss. Therefore, such initiatives are expected to propel demand for polyferric sulfate over the forecast period.

However, use of non-chemicals methods such as filters and membranes for water treatments processes especially for municipal sludge treatment plants may restrain the polyferric sulfate market growth in the near future. These methods are considered to be hygienic and they create less pollution.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to rising awareness in emerging economies such as India regarding water conservation and reuse. Government in emerging economies are enforcing stringent standards for the proper water treatment, which may boost the demand for poly ferric sulfate as they are widely used in water and sludge treatment. For instance, in 2017, government of India established National FSSM (facial Sludge and Septage) policy to provide proper services for the sludge management and treatment.

Key players in the Polyferric sulfate Market

Key players operating in the market include KeXing Environmental Material Factory, Carbosynth Limited, Hunan Yide Chemical Co.Ltd., Xianke Water Supply Materials Co., Ltd, Pencco, Inc., Vidar Water Industrial Co.Ltd., Cosmo Chemical Co.Ltd., Henan Aierfuke Chemicals Co.Ltd., Kemira, and Lubon Industry.

