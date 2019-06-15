Polyurethane Adhesives Market Revenue Growth Predicted by 2018-2026

Polyurethane-based adhesives are used in bonding solid and relatively inflexible substances and provides high UV resistance. Polyurethane polymers are formed by the reaction of isocyanate and a polyol. Both isocyanates and polyols used in the process contain two or more functional groups per molecule. They are used for bonding wood, leather, metals, cured epoxy, rubbers, tile, glass, plastics, concrete, and brick.

Threadlocker polyurethane adhesives and sealants have the ability to lock threads against loosening triggered by heavy vibrations and loads. Polyurethane adhesives are very flexible and durable and offer good impact resistance.

They are used for bonding wood, leather, metals, cured epoxy, rubbers, tile, glass, plastics, concrete, and brick. Excellent strength, fast curing time, good optical clarity, good abrasion and chemical resistance, and good strength & impact resistance are some of the key features of polyurethane adhesives.

Download PDF Brochure of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/294

Polyurethane adhesives are gaining increased acceptance in the home construction industry, owing to bonding ability to many types of substrates which includes plastic, glass, wood and concrete. Two-part polyurethane adhesives are usually used for bonding ceiling drywall to roof rafters. The first stage mechanism is to immediately avoid a caving-in effect on vertical surfaces and the second stage is to provide a strong and permanent seal. Moisture-curable polyurethane adhesives are extensively used in subflooring and for carpentry applications such as staircases and cabinets.

Polyurethane Adhesives Market Outlook – Modern Infrastructural needs to be the Major Market Driver

Asia Pacific and North America are expected to be the most potential markets for polyurethane adhesives manufacturers. Asia Pacific is projected to witness relatively high growth in terms of value over the forecast period. This is owing to the constantly growing construction industry in developing countries such as India and China. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF)—a trust established by the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India—the Indian construction industry is expected to be pegged at US$ 5 billion by 2020.

In August 2016, Pidilite Industries, a leading manufacturer of construction chemicals, adhesives and sealants with Industria Chimica Adriatica Spa (ICA) of Italy formed an equal joint venture company – Wood Coat. Some of the major companies operating in the global plastic additives market are Huntsman Corporation, 3M, Sika AG, Ashland Inc., Arkema S.A., H.B. Fuller, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Scott Bader Company Ltd., and The Dow Chemical Company.

Request for Customization of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/294